Wikipedia has ICE facilities listed under 'concentration and internment camps' section
Steve Watson
Summit News
Thu, 22 Aug 2019 00:01 UTC
Likely will not be edited or removed any time soon
Wikipedia, the online Encyclopedia, which has been routinely accused of left wing bias, has a list of ICE facilities under a section titled "concentration and internment camps," and is keeping it there despite critics requesting it be removed.
The list of ICE facilities reappeared on the concentration camps page after Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, used the rhetoric to describe US holding centers on the border with Mexico.
Editors of the Wikipedia page cited the Democrats' use of the term "concentration camp" to justify the inclusion of the ICE centers on the page.
A discussion regarding the inclusion of the centers has been closed, with the list of facilities remaining on the page.
Wikipedia policy states that another discussion will have to be opened before the matter can be reviewed again.
The way Wikipedia functions means that even unregistered users are able to add sections to pages, which can then be edited and added to by other users.
After the ICE facilities were initially added to the concentration camp page last year, media coverage by leftist entities such as Vice and Gizmodo acted as if the entries were proof that the ICE facilities are indeed internment camps.
Gizmodo called the action "a surprisingly unbiased entry that's clearly presenting information without taking sides."
Vice said that the ICE facilities had been listed next to "other sites of atrocity throughout history."
The concentration camp rhetoric used by AOC and others has been slammed by actual survivors of the holocaust, and was even cited by Antifa terrorist Willem van Spronsen who was killed in a recent attack attempt on an ICE facility.
