while his own brain child is accused of corporate-like intrusion into the community's self-governing domain.a lengthy document, conspicuously resembling the US Declaration of Independence and published on the Sanger's website says,The appeal published in late June - just days before Independence Day in the US - states thatIt then goes on to list the "long train of abuses" that ordinary internet users have suffered at the hands of greedy corporations, which includesThe "declaration" compiled by Sanger - the man who helped start Wikipedia back in 2001 and served as the project's community leader before leaving it just a year later - eventuallyAccording to Sanger, the new bright future of the internet should be based onOn a more practical note, the proclamation urges those with the necessary skills to "code, design, and participate in newer and better networks" while calling on the broader public to simply "eschew the older, controlling, and soon to be outmoded networks," apparently referring to the likes of Facebook and Twitter.Sanger did not limit himself to a general appeal only, though. He also called for aThe action is expected to involve people abandoning their social media accounts for these two days except for posting the notion that they are "on strike."It is unclear, however, how many people have heeded Sanger's call to action, so far. By 17:40 GMT, almost 1,400 people voted in a poll on the issue launched by Sanger on Twitter, with slightly more than half saying they would join the strike.The developments come as Wikipedia, arguably one of the last bastions of internet freedom, which traditionally has a strong community of editors and takes pride in its self-regulating practices, faces what was even described as nothing less than "constitutional crisis."- a US non-profit group, which hosts Wikipedia and is expected to refrain from interfering in community matters. Despite this,The person with the username Fram, who faced the sanction, was suspected of hounding and harassing at least 11 Wikipedia editors. Yet, his ban sparked a wave of indignation among the community andOne particularly frustrated operator also decommissioned a bot in protest.An ArbCom, a sort of 'Supreme Court' of Wikipedia elected by the community, even said thatIt was apparently not bothered that Fram allegedly told members of ArbCom to "crawl into a corner and shut up" or "collectively resign" just a month before his ban as they failed to take any action in response.The foundation told the Slate Magazine that it takes action "only in very particular circumstances, where there is a gap in the community's ability to successfully address a known challenge, or for legal reasons," adding that there were only 32 such cases since 2012. The community, however, appears to be unconvinced, arguing that the WMF follows in the footsteps of Facebook and Twitter in the community management.Whether or not this case will be a serious blow to the online knowledge hub is an open question, though.