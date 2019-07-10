Bill Clinton
Investigative reporter Conchita Sarnoff, the author of "Trafficking" on the Jeffrey Epstein case, joined Shannon Bream on Monday night to discuss the Jeffrey Epstein's arrest.

During their discussion Sarnoff told Shannon Bream that Bill Clinton flew on the Lolita Express 27 times.

Then she dropped this BOMB!...

Sarnoff said that ALMOST EVERY TIME that Clinton was on the plane via the pilot logs there were underage girls on the plane.

Conchita said Clinton refused her request for an interview.
Conchita Sarnoff: I know from the pilot logs. And these were pilot logs that were written by different pilots at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein 27 times... Many times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many he did not. Almost every time Clinton's name is on the pilot log, there are underage girls.
She also said BILL CLINTON IS LYING about his limited contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

THIS WAS AN EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW!

Via FOX News @ Night: