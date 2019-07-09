"Bernie Birnbaum is a horse of a different color, ethics-wise that is....

... as in he ain't got none!"

— Johnny Caspar, "Miller's Crossing"

Mueller, his staff of hatchetmen, the Obama administration and the rest of the corrupt old-guard in D.C. fully expected to be allowed free rein to convict Trump politically of Obstruction of Justice based on an interpretation of Federal Statutes that could only be justified in the world of Philip K. Dick's Minority Report.



When that didn't happen, they are now looking at potential blowback from a vain and vindictive man occupying the supposedly most powerful office in the world.



But is that really the case anymore? It seems John Bolton has been more president than Trump recently.

Don't think for a second that Epstein hasn't been blackmailing very prominent people for years.