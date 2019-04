© Getty Images / Atilgan Ozdil

The Orwellian browser plugin NewsGuard, which purports to judge the trustworthiness of media outlets, has appointed Wikipedia's founder to its board, proving that even neoliberal thought police have a sense of humor.Editors are forbidden from drawing conclusions based on the sources they use - if a "reliable source" hasn't covered it, it didn't happen.Giving Wikipedia's co-founder a say in determining what sources will be considered "reliable" in the future may sound like a terrible idea, but wait - there's more. Wales' latest project, WikiTribune, launched in 2017 with the lofty goal of fixing the news (sound familiar?) and attempting to wed the Wikipedia model of volunteer editors with the mainstream-media model of paid journalists. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it didn't work out, and Wales fired all the journalists. The project went dormant last year, but is now being re-launched as a "fact-checking wiki,"according to Wales. Surely it's just a coincidence that he's been welcomed onto the board of a company that wants to make its plugin part of the internet experience for everyone.Coverage of Wikipedia hoaxes that became 'real' tends to focus on the ridiculous ones - the fake Australian Aboriginal deity 'Jar'Edo Wens' who made it into a book on religion after hiding out in a Wikipedia entry for nine years - or the seemingly endless parade of celebrity death hoaxes. But citogenesis can have far more damaging effects.Editor Edward Patrick Alva fudged the facts in Wikipedia articles about controversial rape incidents on college campuses in order to make them conform to the version of events reported in 'The Hunting Ground', a film he helped produce, writes the Washington Examiner. The depiction of colleges as "hunting grounds" for sexual predators has arguably terrified a generation of women based on false and misrepresented data, and the editing of protagonists' biographies to emphasize rape accusations that were never substantiated rises to the level of libel.Before the Mueller report crushed the Russiagate hopes of millions of #Resistance keyboard-warriors, Wikipedia editors - including several administrators - were seriously discussing banning "pro-Trump users" (a category some expanded to include users who denied the reality of the Russian-collusion conspiracy theory) from editing political articles., so it was a logical next step. After all, reliable sources said there was collusion, so it must be true!Wikipedia does not actually forbid editing for pay, nor does Jimmy Wales condemn it, so long as the editor admits their paid status (on their profile page, which the casual Wikipedia reader never sees).Trust in mainstream media dropped to historic lows on both sides of the pond around the time Trump was elected and the Brits voted themselves off the World-Island, outcomes that were both met with apocalyptic dismay from the ruling class. This outbreak of populism was blamed on 'fake news', a phenomenon that sprung fully-formed from the forehead of mainstream-media propagandists to explain away the people's maddening tendency to vote in what they believed to be their best interests.NewsGuard continues that patronizing narrative, serving up color-coded 'nutrition labels' to ensure internet users they won't accidentally ingest anything spicy that might cause them to radically reconsider their place in the world, or their country's policies, or their relationship to technologies like NewsGuard. It's an extra-delicious irony that Tom Ridge, the same man who introduced a color-coded terror warning system during George W. Bush's presidency, also sits on the advisory board of NewsGuard.NewsGuard gives WikiLeaks, which has never had to issue a correction, an untrustworthy "red" rating, while trusting Wikipedia - which has unleashed literally hundreds of hoaxes on the world, and that's only the ones we know about - so much they name its founder to their board.