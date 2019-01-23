'Totally transparent'

From anthrax scares to Russia fears

if you believe that these are selfless neutral adjudicators you are probably beyond being helped by color charts

But I wasn't an Edge user...

Fall foul of the green ticks, no money for you.

Corporate and neocon-backed startup NewsGuard is one step closer to its vision of bringing its "unreliable" news rater to every screen after Microsoft makes it an integral part of its Edge mobile browser.Rather than having to download an app as before,, as well as left-leaning upstarts such as(obviously enough) and the right-wingin addition to hundreds of other non-mainstream news websites such as, but by making it a fundamental Microsoft-provided feature, the company gives it inherent level of trustworthiness, something akin to a bundled anti-virus feature, only this time the virus targets your brain, not your computer or iPod.None of this is the slightest bit alarming if you believe that NewsGuard is an absolutely fair arbiter of what constitutes real news or propaganda.Its pride of place is its "Nutrition Labels" which ape the precision of a list of calories, carbs, and saturated fats to give a supposedly scientific assessment of media reliability on nine different criteria. Among them: doesn't repeatedly publish false content, avoids deceptive headlines, gathers and presents information responsibly, handles the difference between news and opinion responsibly., but this would be too mind-numbingly pedantic a task.Even regular readers of the green-tick media must be able to see these are judgment calls. What is even "presenting information responsibly"?Perhaps realizing that their pseudo-scientific fancy diagram is insufficient, NewsGuard has stressed that they are not using shadowy methods like tech companies and are open to two-way communication."We want people to game our system. We are totally transparent. We are not an algorithm," company co-founder Steve Brill told the Guardian.This is how he explained the Daily Mail red warning."We spell out fairly clearly in the label exactly how many times we have attempted to contact them. The analyst that wrote this writeup got someone on the phone who, as soon he heard who she was and where she was calling from, hung up. As of now, we would love to hear if they have a complaint or if they change anything."On the other hand, RT did answer NewsGuard's queries in detail. You can guess how much difference that made.But who are these people that the Daily Mail or RT have to impress and why?. After Brill, its second-biggest investor, along with his father, is, and the third-biggest is Publicis Group, a multinational advertising agency.Meanwhile,. There are also several Obama and Clinton-era figures.They may all be experts in their fields, but. And this is not some one-off initiative either:, presumably primarily from Russia. The frontline of the information war is not customarily the place for impartial news judgment.However much respectability NewsGuard enjoys through Microsoft, Edge has a laughably small - a fraction of a percent - market share on mobiles. In practical terms, even an increase of popularity of several thousand percent will only mean several thousand new users, and other browsers are available.This would be that, if not for NewsGuard's self-proclaimed ambition "to expand to serve the billions of people globally who get news online."And rather than as an individual warning,The company, which has received $6 million in backing, also plans to soon work with advertisers, "keeping ads off unreliable news websites" to ensure "brand safety."Advertising managers are already demonetizing programs with alternative or controversial viewpoints elsewhere, and soon the process can be automated, and Brill is boasting that he is "happy to be blamed" - doing the dirty work for the platforms. No wonder alternative outlets in the US are openly opposed.So, just like the use of NewsGuard in all public libraries in the faraway state of Hawaii (no money charged), it is best to look at the Edge integration is more of a test, a pilot project, a dry run. Latching NewsGuard onto a popular browser like Chrome, or a social network like Facebook, would stir tremors of public debate, as it has done in the past when similar initiatives have been tried. Instead, first they came for the Edge users.