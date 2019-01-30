© Facebook / Rania Khalek @RaniaKhalek1

Notorious Wikipedia editor Philip Cross, known for his campaign against anti-war and left-leaning journalists on the platform, appears to be at it again - this time taking part in a smear effort against journalist Rania Khalek.Khalek, who produces content for RT's online video platform In The Now and has been critical of US foreign policy, seems to have caught the attention of Cross and another editor with the username 'Flickotown' - and the pair have repeatedly edited the information on her page.When Khalek's page was restored to display the original description of her work, another editor appeared and changed it back.At the time of writing, all 'libelous' statements have been removed from Khalek's Wikipedia page, there is however, a warning that the article has "multiple issues" and that its neutrality is "disputed."There has even been some speculation online that the Philip Cross character might be the creation of Times columnist Oliver Kamm. Murray and others have noted that malicious edits of their Wikipedia pages have oddly coincided with criticisms Kamm was making of them on Twitter and in articles.When approached by RT last year about his 15-year Wikipedia-editing creer, Cross said, however: "I am not Oliver Kamm."RT has contacted Wikipedia for comment but has not yet received any response.