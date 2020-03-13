The Religion of Carbonoid-Weather-Control is so fragile, and Wikipedia so captured by philosophical fruit flies, that 35 editors voted down 19 other editors and now The List does not exist. Thus do 35 editors keep safe the minds of Wikipedia babes who might get confused when they see Richard Lindzen and Roy Spencer's names and mistake them for actual climate scientists... oh.
Thanks to Dr Roger Higgs:
Electroverse: Wikipedia Deletes "List of Scientists who Disagree with the Scientific Consensus on Global Warming" in Astonishing Act of Censorship
Here's the reasoning for the censorship given by one of the Wiki editors:I'd like to thank those 35 Wiki editors for telling the world how weak the consensus is and giving skeptics another excuse to highlight this dangerous list. Go Streisand Effect.
"The result was delete. This is because I see a consensus here that there is no value in having a list that combines the qualities of a) being a scientist, in the general sense of that word, and b) disagreeing with the scientific consensus on global warming."
Wikipedia
Cap Allon at Electroverse captured the Wikipedia list. So have Fandom. KEEP!KEEP!KEEP! Those listed are not noteworthy? "Any utility it ever had is long past?" It's a list of cranks? Absolute rubbish. There are 4 explicit criteria for inclusion. 1) the individual must have published at least one peer-reviewed research article in the broad field of natural sciences; 2) he or she must have made a clear statement disagreeing with one or more of the IPCC Third Report's three main conclusions, and 3) the scientists has to have been described in reliable sources as a climate skeptic, denier, or in disagreement with any of the three main conclusions. Additionally, to ensure notability, only individuals with a wikipedia article can be included. Someone advocating for deletion, if the article is a mishmash of miscreants . . . I DARE YOU TO STOP BEING INTELLECTUALLY LAZY!
Dr Roger Higgs notes:
By the way, note three BBC-style disingenuous omissions in the title alone: "List of scientists who disagree with the scientific consensus on global warming":Time to share far and wide. If Wikipedia is serious they have to kick out the editors with political or religious bias.
- these are not just any scientists, but well-known and, in many cases, distinguished scientists (Happer, Soon, Lindzen, etc, etc; see below), in diverse fields of science;
- they disagree with the consensus on man-made global warming (no educated person denies global warming; Earth has always alternately warmed and cooled);
- the consensus is only among climate scientists (whose salaries, research grants, and reputations depend on public belief in man-made warming).
Dr Roger Higgs, by the way has published: 29 bullet points prove global warming by the sun, not CO2: by a GEOLOGIST for a change
Scientists Arguing That Global Warming is Primarily Caused by Natural Processes
— scientists that have called the observed warming attributable to natural causes, i.e. the high solar activity witnessed over the last few decades.
- Khabibullo Abdusamatov, astrophysicist at Pulkovo Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences.[81][82]
- Sallie Baliunas, retired astrophysicist, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.[83][84][85]
- Timothy Ball, historical climatologist, and retired professor of geography at the University of Winnipeg.[86][87][88]
- Ian Clark, hydrogeologist, professor, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Ottawa.[89][90]
- Vincent Courtillot, geophysicist, member of the French Academy of Sciences.[91]
- Doug Edmeades, PhD., soil scientist, officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.[92]
- David Dilley, B.S. and M.S. in meteorology, CEO Global Weather Oscillations Inc. [198][199]
- David Douglass, solid-state physicist, professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Rochester.[93][94]
- Don Easterbrook, emeritus professor of geology, Western Washington University.[95][96]
- William Happer, physicist specializing in optics and spectroscopy; emeritus professor, Princeton University.[39][97]
- Victor Manuel Velasco Herrera, Theoretical Physicist and Researcher, Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.[98]
- Ole Humlum, professor of geology at the University of Oslo.[99][100]
- Wibjörn Karlén, professor emeritus of geography and geology at the University of Stockholm.[101][102]
- William Kininmonth, meteorologist, former Australian delegate to World Meteorological Organization Commission for Climatology.[103][104]
- David Legates, associate professor of geography and director of the Center for Climatic Research, University of Delaware.[105][106]
- Anthony Lupo, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Missouri.[107][108]
- Jennifer Marohasy, an Australian biologist, former director of the Australian Environment Foundation.[109][110]
- Tad Murty, oceanographer; adjunct professor, Departments of Civil Engineering and Earth Sciences, University of Ottawa.[111][112]
- Tim Patterson, paleoclimatologist and professor of geology at Carleton University in Canada.[113][114]
- Ian Plimer, professor emeritus of mining geology, the University of Adelaide.[115][116]
- Arthur B. Robinson, American politician, biochemist and former faculty member at the University of California, San Diego.[117][118]
- Murry Salby, atmospheric scientist, former professor at Macquarie University and University of Colorado.[119][120]
- Nicola Scafetta, research scientist in the physics department at Duke University.[121][122][123]
- Tom Segalstad, geologist; associate professor at University of Oslo.[124][125]
- Nedialko (Ned) T. Nikolov, PhD in Ecological Modelling, physical scientist for the U.S. Forest Service [200]
- Nir Shaviv, professor of physics focusing on astrophysics and climate science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.[126][127]
- Fred Singer, professor emeritus of environmental sciences at the University of Virginia.[128][129][130][131]
- Willie Soon, astrophysicist, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.[132][133]
- Roy Spencer, meteorologist; principal research scientist, University of Alabama in Huntsville.[134][135]
- Henrik Svensmark, physicist, Danish National Space Center.[136][137]
- George H. Taylor, retired director of the Oregon Climate Service at Oregon State University.[138][139]
- Jan Veizer, environmental geochemist, professor emeritus from University of Ottawa.[140][141]
- Dr. Jarl R. Ahlbeck, chemical engineer at Abo Akademi University in Finland, former Greenpeace member. [203][204]
- David Bellamy, botanist.[19][20][21][22]
- Lennart Bengtsson, meteorologist, Reading University.[23][24]
- Piers Corbyn, owner of the business WeatherAction which makes weather forecasts.[25][26]
- Susan Crockford, Zoologist, adjunct professor in Anthropology at the University of Victoria. [27][28][29]
- Judith Curry, professor and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.[30][31][32][33]
- Joseph D'Aleo, past Chairman American Meteorological Society's Committee on Weather Analysis and Forecasting, former Professor of Meteorology, Lyndon State College.[34][35][36][37]
- Freeman Dyson, professor emeritus of the School of Natural Sciences, Institute for Advanced Study; Fellow of the Royal Society.[38][39]
- Ivar Giaever, Norwegian-American physicist and Nobel laureate in physics (1973).[40]
- Dr. Kiminori Itoh, Ph.D., Industrial Chemistry, University of Tokyo [202]
- Steven E. Koonin, theoretical physicist and director of the Center for Urban Science and Progress at New York University.[41][42]
- Richard Lindzen, Alfred P. Sloan emeritus professor of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and member of the National Academy of Sciences.[39][43][44][45]
- Craig Loehle, ecologist and chief scientist at the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement.[46][47][48][49][50][51][52]
- Sebastian Lüning, geologist, famed for his book The Cold Sun.[201]
- Ross McKitrick, professor of economics and CBE chair in sustainable commerce, University of Guelph.[53][54]
- Patrick Moore, former president of Greenpeace Canada.[55][56][57]
- Nils-Axel Mörner, retired head of the Paleogeophysics and Geodynamics Department at Stockholm University, former chairman of the INQUA Commission on Sea Level Changes and Coastal Evolution (1999-2003).[58][59]
- Garth Paltridge, retired chief research scientist, CSIRO Division of Atmospheric Research and retired director of the Institute of the Antarctic Cooperative Research Centre, visiting fellow Australian National University.[60][61]
- Roger A. Pielke, Jr., professor of environmental studies at the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research at the University of Colorado at Boulder.[62][63]
- Denis Rancourt, former professor of physics at University of Ottawa, research scientist in condensed matter physics, and in environmental and soil science.[64][65][66][67]
- Harrison Schmitt, geologist, Apollo 17 astronaut, former US senator.[68][69]
- Peter Stilbs, professor of physical chemistry at Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.[70][71]
- Philip Stott, professor emeritus of biogeography at the University of London.[72][73]
- Hendrik Tennekes, retired director of research, Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.[74][75]
- Anastasios Tsonis, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.[76][77]
- Fritz Vahrenholt, German politician and energy executive with a doctorate in chemistry.[78][79]
- Valentina Zharkova, professor in mathematics at Northumbria University. BSc/MSc in applied mathematics and astronomy, a Ph.D. in astrophysics.
- Syun-Ichi Akasofu, retired professor of geophysics and founding director of the International Arctic Research Center of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.[142][143]
- Claude Allègre, French politician; geochemist, emeritus professor at Institute of Geophysics (Paris).[144][145]
- Robert Balling, a professor of geography at Arizona State University.[146][147]
- Pål Brekke, solar astrophycisist, senior advisor Norwegian Space Centre.[148][149]
- John Christy, professor of atmospheric science and director of the Earth System Science Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, contributor to several IPCC reports.[150][151][152]
- Petr Chylek, space and remote sensing sciences researcher, Los Alamos National Laboratory.[153][154]
- David Deming, geology professor at the University of Oklahoma.[155][156]
- Stanley B. Goldenberg a meteorologist with NOAA/AOML's Hurricane Research Division.[157][158]
- Vincent R. Gray, New Zealand physical chemist with expertise in coal ashes.[159][160]
- Keith E. Idso, botanist, former adjunct professor of biology at Maricopa County Community College District and the vice president of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change.[161][162]
- Kary Mullis, 1993 Nobel laureate in chemistry, inventor of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method.[163][164][165]
- Antonino Zichichi, emeritus professor of nuclear physics at the University of Bologna and president of the World Federation of Scientists.[166][167]
- Indur M. Goklany, electrical engineer, science and technology policy analyst for the United States Department of the Interior.[168][169][170]
- Craig D. Idso, geographer, faculty researcher, Office of Climatology, Arizona State University and founder of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change.[171][172]
- Sherwood B. Idso, former research physicist, USDA Water Conservation Laboratory, and adjunct professor, Arizona State University.[173][174]
- Patrick Michaels, senior fellow at the Cato Institute and retired research professor of environmental science at the University of Virginia.[175][176]
— who published material indicating their opposition to the mainstream scientific assessment of global warming prior to their deaths.
- August H. "Augie" Auer Jr. (1940-2007), retired New Zealand MetService meteorologist and past professor of atmospheric science at the University of Wyoming.[177][178]
- Reid Bryson (1920-2008), emeritus professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison.[179][180]
- Robert M. Carter (1942-2016), former head of the School of Earth Sciences at James Cook University.[181][182]
- Chris de Freitas (1948-2017), associate professor, School of Geography, Geology and Environmental Science, University of Auckland.[183][184]
- William M. Gray (1929-2016), professor emeritus and head of the Tropical Meteorology Project, Department of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University.[185][186]
- Yuri Izrael (1930-2014), former chairman, Committee for Hydrometeorology (USSR); former firector, Institute of Global Climate and Ecology (Russian Academy of Science); vice-chairman of IPCC, 2001-2007.[187][188][189]
- Robert Jastrow (1925-2008), American astronomer, physicist, cosmologist and leading NASA scientist who, together with Fred Seitz and William Nierenberg, established the George C. Marshall Institute.[190][191][192]
- Harold ("Hal") Warren Lewis (1923-2011), emeritus professor of physics and former department chairman at the University of California, Santa Barbara.[193][194]
- Frederick Seitz (1911-2008), solid-state physicist, former president of the National Academy of Sciences and co-founder of the George C. Marshall Institute in 1984.[195][196][197]
- Joanne Simpson (1923-2010), first woman in the United States to receive a Ph.D. in meteorology, [201]
Comment: Wikipedia is on a roll! First they slash Spanish Flu death rates (probably to make coronavirus numbers look scary by comparison), and now they're deleting anyone who disagrees with "climate consensus". After all, how can it be a consensus if there's a whole list of people who don't agree? Wikipedia don't publish facts (except occasionally, likely by accident). They are willing mainstream narrative managers more interested in 'consensus' than truth.
