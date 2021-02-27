Crews are working to remove the body of a humpback whale that was stranded along the Maryland coast last week.The whale, which the state's Department of Natural Resources said was a Gulf of Maine humpback whale named Pivot, was found stranded Thursday night.Officials are still working to determine what led to Pivot's death, adding Tuesday the whale's body was being removed from the surf.In a Facebook post, the Assateague Island National Seashore urged people not to go near it, adding whales can spread diseases to humans and pets.