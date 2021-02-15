and record-breaking low temperatures.

A massive power outage is affecting most of Juárez and several other towns and cities in the state of Chihuahua.The National Center of Energy Control (CENAC) tweeted Monday morning that it is working on fixing an issue with its generators in the north and northeastern parts of the country.An ABC-7 viewer in Juárez said she's been without power since 6:45 a.m.CENACE is asking residents in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas to reduce their energy use in an effort to help stabilize the power grid.CENACE is asking residents in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas to reduce their energy use in an effort to help stabilize the power grid.ABC-7's news partners in Juárez, Canal 44, report that major cities like Chihuahua and Monterrey are also without power.