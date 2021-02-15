One of their concerns involves Syncytin-1. The protein is responsible for placenta development during pregnancy.
Placentas provide oxygen and food to fetuses. They also eliminate waste from the baby. Syncytin-1 is "also found in homologous form in the spike proteins of SARS viruses," according to the petition. The mRNA shots would thus inhibit or eliminate Syncytin-1, and prevent or obstruct pregnancy.
Further, according to Section 10.4.2 of the Pfizer BioNTech trial protocol, pregnant women or women who may become pregnant should not take the mRNA shots. Section 10.4.1 also warns men taking the mRNA shots to "be abstinent from heterosexual intercourse" and to not donate sperm.
Despite all these clear warnings, people are lining up and getting these shots to conform with social media and mainstream media norms. Medical professionals are not immune to said social pressures.
The Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce public miscarriage
Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2019. She is completing her residency in Radiation Oncology at the same Milwaukee college. Her profile on a website called SheMD says she is "passionate about medical education, public health, and mentorship, particularly for women interested in radiation." She is married with one daughter and had another child on the way - until yesterday.
Dr. Beltrán Ponce tweeted on January 28 that she is 14 weeks pregnant and "fully vaccinated." She repeated many of the most common talking points related to COVID-19 and vaccines in the tweet chain.
tweeted an update about her pregnancy less than a week later
(NOTE: There is a narrative on social media channels about some sort of "fake photo" in Dr. Beltrán Ponce's tweets. The narrative appears to attempt discrediting the story or deflecting from the facts. We've linked the internet archives herein for readers to see the actual tweets and screenshots).
Comment: Despite all the warnings and convincing evidence of the nasty side effects of the Covid vaccines and even death in many cases, a lot of desperate people (including medical professionals) are complying with the fascistic fear campaign of the psychopathic elites.
In such a "hypnotic" state induced by hysterical fear over a virus that has a survival rate of 99.8%, many have lost the ability to think and see the harsh reality as it is. No, the vaccines aren't the miracle cure so many want them to be, and it's unlikely our lives will get back to normal anytime soon because of them, regardless of whether or not they work. There's simply too much opportunity for power-hungry madness going around at the moment.