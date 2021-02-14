Earth Changes
Almost 10 years to the day since mega-quake, another powerful earthquake strikes off Fukushima, Japan
The Japan Times
Sat, 13 Feb 2021 15:37 UTC
The quake, which also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck around 11:08 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. A tsunami warning was not issued.
As a precaution, however, those near coastal areas were advised to move to higher ground as aftershocks could continue.
The quake registered a strong 6 in the southern part of Miyagi, and the Nakadori central and Hamadori coastal regions of Fukushima, the agency said.
The Hamadori region is home to the quake- and tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. There were no reports of abnormalities at the facility, public broadcaster NHK said.
The government was setting up a task force to examine the quake.
Comment: This one has since been updated to a 7.3M quake. Japanese authorities report no deaths but around 150 injuries, and even though its strongest impact on land was just 40km from the Daichi nuclear power plant, they're reporting 'nothing to worry about there'. Which they would, given what happened last time...
This quake comes just a month shy of the 10-year anniversary of the 9.0M earthquake and tsunami that devastated eastern Japan on 11 March 2011.
We're reminded of Mexico City experiencing its strongest quake in recent years on the 32-year anniversary of its worst in modern times. Is some 'mass mind effect' involved (sometimes) in the timing/release of certain planetary/cosmic energies?
No one seems to recall that Japan had a party take over its parliament, which started investigating 9/11/2001. Then came FUKUshima.
Sad.
The nation suffered a powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale, with the Fukushima Prefecture being one of the most affected by the tremors. At the same time, 4.0-magnitude aftershocks were also reported in the capital city of Tokyo. A small amount of water spilled out from the pools in Fukushima, where nuclear waste is stored, Tokyo Electric Power stated on Sunday. According to the company, the powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit the country on Saturday affected the pools. The water, however, didn't cause any major changes in the radiation levels in the area, the statement read. In the meantime, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has stated that the quake did not damage any nuclear facilities. The Japanese nuclear power plant was severely damaged in March 2011, after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean caused a massive tsunami. High radiation levels forced some 160,000 people to evacuate from Fukushima Prefecture. Tokyo originally planned to start removing melted fuel debris from Unit 2, the first of three reactors, in 2021, marking 10 years since the disaster, however, the operation was delayed to 2022, as the development of robots for operations in the radioactive area suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan, my prayers are with you.
Here's what the EQ looked like at Dai-Ichi.
Hmmmm.......everyone knew it was only a matter of time until the radioactive waste was dumped into the sea. The UN, aka the US, has a permitted 'area' of the sea that is UN recognized for dumping radioactive waste inasmuch as only China and Russia have the surface to spare for land disposal sites.
This is of course, the legacy of pushing 'nuclear power' with the ages-old belief that fusion can be found to be a 'safe' power source. The current idea is to transmute radioactive isotopes into degraded ones..all the while ignoring the fact that the non-lit areas of the universe are massively pressurized points turning H2 into metalized hydrogen.
Sounds astonishingly like PLASMA FOCUS.
A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck late Saturday off the coast of Tohoku, leaving at least 50 people injured and knocking multiple power plants offline. The quake, which measured a strong 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale - the second-highest level - jolted Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region. No tsunami warning was issued. The injuries were reported in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt. Nationwide, at least 950,000 homes were without power as of midnight, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said at a news conference. Kato later said that multiple power plants in the nation were offline. A government source said the power outage situation was expected to improve through the early hours of Sunday but that more time would be needed in the Tohoku region. The quake, which was also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck at around 11:07 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. The epicenter was off the coast of Fukushima, about 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of Tokyo. Its focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 55 kilometers.