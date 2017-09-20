© Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images
A car crushed by debris in Mexico City.
A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico City - measuring magnitude 7.4 according to the US Geological Survey - causing buildings to sway sickeningly on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage to the capital
.
The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear, but people fled office buildings along the central Reforma Avenue.
Mexico's seismological agency estimated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8
and said its centre was east of the city in the state of Puebla.
© The Guardian
Pictures fell from walls and objects were shaken off of flat surfaces. Some people dove for cover under desks.
A video that appear to show the earthquake in action show lights swaying above people crowding into hallways for safety, and then those lights seeming to lose power.
Comment:
RT is reporting that:
A civil protection official told local TV that the earthquake has led to fires in buildings across the City of Mexico, with some people trapped inside.
This comes just 11 days after the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Mexico
.
Lots of footage coming out now from Mexico City:
This is almost certainly a mass casualty event.
First death toll reports 40 people killed
.
UPDATE (20 Sept.)
The death toll in yesterday's earthquake has risen to 224, Interior Minister Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong said
, as cited by local media.
At least 30 people, most of them children, lost their lives after the elementary school collapsed in southern Mexico City, Mexico's Education Secretary, Aurelio Nuño told Imagen Televisión. Eleven people were rescued from under the rubble. Nuño added that rescuers aided by volunteers will continue to search for survivors.
The deadly quake occurred on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 Mexico City earthquake
which had a magnitude of 8.0 and a Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent
). The event caused serious damage to the Greater Mexico City area and the deaths of at least 5,000 people.
As rescue efforts continue the death toll is expected to rise. Further footage of the quake shows the devastation and panic caused.
