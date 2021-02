A former Republican Senate staffer has been arrested and faces child pornography charges in Washington, D.C.Federal authorities arrested Ruben Verastigui, 27, on Friday and have accused him of receiving and possessing child pornography between April and this month, according to The Washington Post.Verastigui served as a digital strategist with the Senate Republican Conference as recently as last July, the newspaper reported.Police reportedly said Verastigui admitted to chatting with people trading child pornography and receiving the explicit images.The organization said Verastigui is no longer employed by the group.The Senate Republican Conference told the newspaper that Verastigui "has not worked at SRC since July 2, 2020."