Another Bank of America whistleblower is preparing to come forward with shocking allegations of fraud and abuseA whistleblower inside of Bank of America is preparing to come forward with documented examples that go even further than the bombshell report by Tucker Carlson on Thursday.Tyrant's Curse founder Dustin Stockton and his fiancee Jennifer Lawrence are among the people targeted by one of the countries largest institutions.Tyrant's Curse has been working with a whistleblower inside Bank of America for months on similar allegations of fraud and political targeting of President Trump and his supporters. The whistleblower originally reached out to us after witnessing Bank of America target us over our political stances.Bank of America even used designations designed for drug cartels and heads of state to make obtaining financial services from other banks next to impossible for us.Documents show that the company was warned several times of the rampant fraud in the application on PPP loans. Bank of America attempted to coerce our whistleblower into silence instead of trying to address the problems he has raised.We are coordinating with lawyers, security and several large media outlets to share these explosive revelations with millions of unsuspecting Bank of America customers.