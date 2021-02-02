Then once they could start testing, with the controversial PCR test they were counting anybody who died within 45 days of a positive test. Then they revised that to 28 days. Then right at the start of the third lockdown they changed those parameters to within 60 days of a positive test. Meaning even if the person was to tragically die in a car accident, if they had received a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 within the set time frame they have been and are added to the Covid death statistics.
So that number of 100,000 Covid deaths just doesn't add up to us. But you're not just going to take our word for it. So we decided to take a look at official Office of National Statistics data for Deaths in 2020 compared to previous years, and this is what we found...
Our investigation began by comparing the death rate for 2020, the year of the "deadly pandemic" with the previous twenty years. Now you would have thought 2020 would be astronomically higher than any other years due to the fact we were put under house arrest. But it wasn't.
The total number of deaths that occurred in 2020 was 569,770, that translated to a rate of 1037.4 per 100,000 people in England. Which is the highest number and rate in the last decade. But not by a lot. 2018 had the second highest number of deaths in the last decade with 505,859 deaths. But the second highest death rate was in 2015, with 985.9 deaths per 100,000 people in England. But if we go back to 2010 the rate is pretty much comparable with 2020, and as we start to rewind the years we only need to go back to 2008 and every previous year down to 2001 and the rate of deaths per 100,000 is higher than 2020.
2008 had a death rate of 1084.2 per 100,000 people in England. 2005 had 1137.6 per 100,000. And 2001 had 1229.8 per 100,000. So every year prior to 2009 had a higher death rate per 100,000 than 2020. But the difference between 2020 and those years is that in 2020 we were ordered to "stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives". But did that dictatorial order actually save any lives?
- In 2017, April-June there were on average a total of 91,724 beds occupied which equated to 89.1% occupancy.
- In 2018, April-June there were on average a total of 91,056 beds occupied which equated to 89.8% occupancy.
- In 2019, April-June there were on average a total of 91,730 beds occupied which equated to 90.3% occupancy.
- In 2020, April-June there were on average a total of 58,005 beds occupied which equated to 62% occupancy.
- In 2018 - April - 1,984,369 attended A&E
- In 2019 - April - 2,112,165 attended A&E
- In 2020 - April - 916,581 attended A&E
Surely if we were in the midst of a "deadly pandemic" in which we had to "stay at home to protect the NHS" we would expect to see a huge increase in deaths occurring in hospital due to the strain on the NHS because of the "deadly pandemic"? But that hasn't been the case. Far from it. But if we look at the data for deaths occurring at home, they have been far above the 5 year average throughout every month since March in the whole of 2020. Why? Because lockdown kills and the fear propaganda released by the authorities whipped the general public into refusing to use the NHS either out of fear of catching the virus or because they were under the impression it was overwhelmed and wanted to protect it. This is a travesty!
In December 2020 the data shows us that 10,973 supposedly died from Covid-19, the leading cause of death, apparently. Compare that to the previous 5 year average and that number is of course zero. The 2nd leading cause of death in December 2020 was Dementia and Alzheimer's disease, with 5281 deaths. But the previous five year average for December shows 28,198 deaths due to Dementia and Alzheimer's disease. That's a big drop.
But as we go down the "league" table the same pattern occurs. Heart disease deaths in December 2020, 4,635 - December five year average, 21,997. Chronic lower respiratory disease deaths in December 2020, 1,790 - December five year average, 13,384. Influenza and pneumonia deaths December 2020, 1,190 - December five year average, 11,295.
We'll let you decide the answer to that, but we know what we'd put our money on.
So as you can see, 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19... pull the other one, they are lying to us and have caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths due to enforcing draconian lockdowns and spreading fear throughout an extremely gullible and trusting nation.
This won't end until we all say it does.
