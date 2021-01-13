© PA



Deaths in private homes have been consistently well above the five-year average since April 2020.

Only one in 10 of these extra deaths directly involved Covid-19.More than 40,000 extra deaths have taken place in private homes in England and Wales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.Extra deaths - known as "excess deaths" - are the number of deaths that are above the average for the corresponding period in the previous five years., according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The figures show that there are still many more people than normal who are dying in their own homes.While- after the end of the first wave of the virus -More recently this number has climbed to around 800 to 1,000 a week.Previous analysis by the ONS found thatResponding to the figures, Matthew Reed, chief executive at the end-of-life charity Marie Curie, said: "Last year is one that many would wish to forget. Sadly, we have entered a new year where we continue to see thousands more people dying unexpectedly."While we must do all we can to protect the NHS and help it through this third wave of Covid-19, we must also reflect on what we can learn today about."Richard Murray, chief executive of The King's Fund, said:In a pandemic, mistakes cost lives."Decisions to enter lockdown have consistently come late, with the Government failing to learn from past mistakes or the experiences of other countries."