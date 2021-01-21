Until rates of COVID-19 are reduced substantially, health services "will remain under extreme pressure" and the number of deaths will continue to rise rapidly, researchers leading Imperial College London's REACT-1 prevalence study said.
Comment: As has been detailed elsewhere, health services are under pressure due to over a decade of budget cuts, mismanagement by successive governments, chronic understaffing, as well as coronavirus guidance that has removed nearly a third of beds from wards, and, to add to all that, nurses who test for coronavirus - although they may be showing no symptoms - are told to stay off work and self-isolate for weeks on end.
Is it any wonder that, whilst there's been no real rise in coronavirus admissions, hospitals are 'under extreme pressure'? This has also been the case for years.
"The number of COVID-19 in-patients (in hospital) is extremely high at the moment, and we can't expect that to drop unless we can achieve lower levels of prevalence," said Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics who co-led the work.
Comment: See the link above, the majority of those patients, according to an NHS Director, originally went into hospital for other reasons, they just happen to have also tested positive for coronavirus - and those tests are extremely unreliable.
"The fact that (prevalence) is not going down has potentially serious consequences"
Prime Minister Boris Johnson put England into a third national lockdown on Jan. 5, closing bars, restaurants and most schools, and allowing only essential shops to open.
Ministers have appealed to people to stay at home as much as they can to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed and to give authorities time to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to the elderly and those at highest risk.
But presenting his latest data - covering Jan. 6 to Jan. 15 - Riley said prevalence rates were at 1.58%, the highest recorded by the REACT-1 study since it started in May 2020. This is a rise of more than 50% since the last readout in mid-December.
Riley also cautioned against pinning immediate hopes on COVID-19 shots.
"The vaccine is only going to have a very limited impact on prevalence in the short-term," he told reporters.
Paul Elliott, an expert in epidemiology and public health medicine and director of the REACT programme, said the stubborn levels of COVID-19 infection may be in part due to a more transmissible variant of the virus which emerged late last year.
"We've really got to double down on the public health measures - wear face covers, keep your distance and wash your hands," Elliott said. "There will be continued pressure until we can get the prevalence down."
Comment: If the health measures aren't working, why would one 'double down' on them? Surely, even for those that believe this manufactured crisis, after nearly 10 months of trying something with no success they'd think that it's time to try something else?
The British government reported a fresh daily record rise in deaths on Wednesday with 1,820 people dying within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test. However, new infections - at 38,905 - were down from a recent peak of 68,053 on Jan. 8.
The health ministry said the full impact of the lockdown would not yet be reflected in the prevalence figures, but added the survey highlighted the importance of everyone staying at home and following the restrictions.
Comment: It would appear that any significant rise in the excess death rate has been primarily because of a lack of critical and primary care: UK care homes record 29,000 excess deaths during lockdown, lack of critical care partly to blame