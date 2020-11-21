Some excess deaths could also be as a result of indirect harm caused by lockdowns, such as that GPs were only available online or because the health of elderly residents deteriorated as a result of spending months in isolation.

managing unstable conditions is much harder remotely than with face to face attention

elderly people in care homes have rapidly deteriorated both mentally and physically as a result of being isolated since March

WHAT WENT WRONG FOR CARE HOMES? A TIMELINE OF FAILINGS



FEBRUARY - SAGE scientists warned Government 'very early on' about the risk to care homes



Britain's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, revealed in April that he and other senior scientists warned politicians 'very early on' about the risk COVID-19 posed to care homes.



He said: 'So very early on we looked at a number of topics, we looked at nosocomial infection very early on, that's the spread in hospitals, and we flagged that as something that the NHS needed to think about.



'We flagged the fact that we thought care homes would be an important area to look at, and we flagged things like vaccine development and so on. So we try to take a longer term view of things as well as dealing with the urgent and immediate areas.'



The SAGE committee met for the first time on January 22, suggesting 'very early on' in its discussions was likely the end of January or the beginning of February.



MARCH - Hospital patients discharged to homes without tests



In March and April at least 25,000 people were discharged from NHS hospitals into care homes without getting tested for coronavirus, a report by the National Audit Office found.



This move came at the peak of the outbreak and has been blamed for 'seeding' Covid-19 outbreaks in the homes which later became impossible to control.



NHS England issued an order to its hospitals to free up as many beds as they could, and later sent out joint guidance with the Department of Health saying that patients did not need to be tested beforehand.



Chair of the public accounts committee and a Labour MP in London, Meg Hillier, said: 'Residents and staff were an afterthought yet again: out of sight and out of mind, with devastating consequences.'



MARCH - Public Health England advice still did not raise alarm about care home risk and allowed visits



An early key error in the handling of the crisis, social care consultant Melanie Henwood told the Mail on Sunday, was advice issued by Public Health England (PHE) on February 25 that it remained 'very unlikely' people in care homes would become infected as there was 'currently no transmission of Covid-19 in the UK'.



Yet a fortnight earlier the UK Government's Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling committee had concluded: 'It is a realistic probability that there is already sustained transmission in the UK, or that it will become established in the coming weeks.'



On March 13, PHE advice for care homes changed 'asking no one to visit who has suspected Covid-19 or is generally unwell' - but visits were still allowed.



Three days later, Mr Johnson said: 'Absolutely, we don't want to see people unnecessarily visiting care homes.'



MARCH/APRIL - Testing not readily available to care home residents



In March and April coronavirus swab tests - to see who currently has the disease - were rationed and not available to all care home residents suspected of having Covid-19.



Government policy dictated that a sample of residents would be tested if one showed symptoms, then an outbreak would be declared and anyone else with symptoms presumed to be infected without a test.



The Department of Health has been in control of who gets Covid-19 tests and when, based on UK testing capacity.



MARCH/APRIL - Bosses warned homes didn't have enough PPE



Care home bosses were furious in March and April - now known to have been the peak of the UK's epidemic - that their staff didn't have enough access to personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and aprons.



A letter sent from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) to the Department of Health saw the care chiefs accuse a senior figure at the Department of overseeing a 'shambolic response'.



Adass said it was facing 'confusion' and additional work as a result of mixed messaging put out by the Government.



It said the situation around PPE, which was by then mandatory for all healthcare workers, was 'shambolic' and that deliveries had been 'paltry' or 'haphazard'.



A shortage of PPE has been a consistent issue from staff in care homes since the pandemic began, and the union Unison revealed at the beginning of May that it had already received 3,600 reports about inadequate access to PPE from workers in the sector.



APRIL - Care home deaths left out of official fatality count



The Department of Health refused to include people who had died outside of hospitals in its official daily death count until April 29, three weeks after deaths had peaked in the UK.



It started to include the 'all settings' measure from that date and added on 3,811 previously uncounted Covid-19 deaths on the first day.

