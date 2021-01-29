Snowfall was nearing 100″ as the sun was setting Thursday over Mammoth Mountain

June Mountain, at 72″ or 6 FEET!

four to five foot range in Northstar, Kirkwood, Alpine Meadows and Dodge Ridge.

Thursday afternoon, a 50+ mile stretch of Interstate 80 had to be closed because of the treacherous driving conditions that existed.The California Department of Transportation shared information that they were helping folks get turned around and back to safety, after witnessing multiple slide-offs, accidents, and having to retrieve stuck vehicles.The status of roads is ever-changing. We encourage you to check the latest road conditions in California here:in California. Not far behind that wasThe heavy snow will continue through at least midnight Friday morning. After midnight and through daybreak Friday, the heaviest snow should start to taper and give way to gradual clearing from northwest to southeast.From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning, another 12-24″ of snowfall is forecast for California's Sierra Nevada Mountains while 4-8″ will spread across much of the rest of the West.