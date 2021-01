© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This memorandum directs Department of Homeland Security components to conduct a review of policies and practices concerning immigration enforcement. It also sets interim policies during the course of that review, including a 100-day pause on certain removals to enable focusing the Department's resources where they are most needed. The United States faces significant operational challenges at the southwest border as it is confronting the most serious global public health crisis in a century.

Last Wednesday, after Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States, the top official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo demanding many deportations to be paused. But on Tuesday, a Texas judge blocked the move.U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, who was nominated by former President Trump on February 4, 2020, then confirmed by the Senate on June 3, 2020, issued a temporary restraining order blocking the move for 14 days on Tuesday.Last Wednesday, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security David Pekoske wrote: "On January 8, Ken Cuccinelli, who was then the second-in-command at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), signed an agreement committing the department 'to consult Texas and consider its views' before changing policies governing the enforcement of federal immigration law," CBS News explained.Paxton reacted to the judges' decision by saying, "The Court's decision to stop the Biden Administration from casting aside congressionally enacted immigration laws is a much-needed remedy for DHS's unlawful action. A near-complete suspension of deportations would only serve to endanger Texans and undermine federal law," CNN reported , adding, "The Biden moratorium covers most deportations but excludes individuals who came to the U.S. after November 1, are suspected of terrorism or espionage or pose a danger to national security, have waived rights to remain in the U.S. or who've been determined removable by the acting director, according to an agency memo."