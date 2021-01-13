Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann

Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann joined Chris Salcedo on Newsmax TV on Monday.
Kyle is leading an effort to save Texas from the Democrat Marxists who stole power in Washington DC in the 2020 election.

This is a good move by the Texas lawmakers before Democrats steal their state like they did the swing states in the 2020 election cycle.

Since Communism is against the US Constitution it may be difficult for a court to rule against the "Texit" exit.

Kyle told Chris Salcedo Texas lawmakers are getting calls from several states interested in joining their movement.


Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.