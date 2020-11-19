cause we all struggling

Thousands of families lined up in Dallas on Saturday for a giveaway hosted by the North Texas Food Bank, and the organization called it its largest ever.Organizers said the NTFB gave away over 7,000 turkeys and aroundn Fair Park to those families in need as the holidays approach and the COVID-19 pandemic continues.Saturday's event was also the the NTFB'sAerial views of the event showed lines of vehicles throughout the morning as volunteers placed boxes of food inside trunks."I see blessings coming to us. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out," resident Samantha Woods said while waiting in her vehicle."I haven't been working since December, can't find a job, they cut my unemployment, it's a real big deal," said Cynthia Culter.Organizers said the food given away on Saturday was enough to"It was a whole lot of people who pitched in on this, me partnering up with the North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant County Food Bank, Pastor Brown bringing in those volunteers and the Baptist Ministers Union," said Mitchell Ward, CEO of MW Logistics