© Reuters/Charles Platiau



"We're All Here For The Same Reason"

The queue for the food bank snaked for hundreds of metres, out of the shuttered marketplace bordered by tower blocks and down the side of a four-lane highway on the outskirts of one of Europe's wealthiest cities.In Paris's depressed suburbs, the number of people relying on food handouts is soaring as a strict coronavirus lockdown plunges France into its deepest recession since World War Two.Many worked in the grey economy before the outbreak, and now receive little protection from France's generous welfare state."There were lots of women who worked looking after children... There was a whole economy based on getting by," said Bachir Ghouinem, volunteering at the food bank in Clichy-sous-Bois, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the city centre.He and other volunteers would end up handing out sugar, pasta, cheese, milk and fresh fruit and vegetables -Clichy-sous-Bois is part of the Paris banlieues, the low-income districts that encircle the city. Unemployment among its largely immigrant population was already well above the national average before the epidemic struck.Queueing for food, Nathalie Barlagne, 46, said she had lost her job as a creche assistant before the crisis.As the queue lengthened, Mohamed Mechmach, founder of local charity ACLEFEU, urged those in line to respect social distancing rules.In the banlieues, the strict curbs ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to try to contain the epidemic have exacerbated deep-seated social tensions.Cramped social housing, workers with frontline jobs and a restless younger generation have turned some into hotspots of infection and unrest. Violence hit several neighbourhood for five straight nights over the past week.Due west of Clichy-sous-Bois in another suburb, Argenteuil, Kante Sakho's charity was delivering food parcels to households.Some recipients were illiterate and unable to fill out the mandatory government forms justifying movement outside the home. Others were families struggling to feed their children three meals a day after schools shut down.(Writing by Richard Lough; editing by John Stonestreet)