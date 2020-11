© Reuters / Erin Scott / File Photo

The Biden campaign canceled an event in Texas on Friday after it said a caravan of President Trump's supporters surrounded its bus in vehicles to try to "run it off the road."The former vice president's campaign said cars pulled in front of its bus on Interstate 35 in the Lone Star State as it was en route to Austin from San Antonio, according to The Washington Post The campaign said the cars tried to "stop the bus in the middle of the highway," according to the newspaper.Following news of the incident, the president appeared to express support for the line of Trump vehicles. He shared a video of what appeared to be the incident on Twitter, writing, "I LOVE TEXAS!"Texas House Representative Cheryl Cole (D) expressed her dismay at the event's cancellation on Twitter, writing, "Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event."News of the cancellation comes as the race between Trump and Biden has tightened in Texas over the last few weeks.Trump won the state by a 9-point margin over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D) in 2016.Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calf.) campaigned in other parts of Texas on Friday, a signal that the Biden campaign believes the state is in play for Democrats with just days until Nov. 3.