"We will be back in some form," Trump told supporters. "And again, I want to just in leaving, I want to thank our Vice President Mike Pence and Karen."
Trump made the remarks at Andrews Air Force Base as he prepared to board Air Force One on his way to Florida. The remarks come after The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Trump had floated the possibility of starting his own political party, though top Trump allies had warned against the idea.
Trump said, in reference to his administration:
"It's been something very special. What we've done has been amazing by any standard. We rebuilt the United States Military. We created a new force called Space Force, that in itself would be a major achievement for a regular administration. We were not a regular administration."Trump highlighted his administration's success in cutting taxes and regulations, which helped boost economic growth and secure low unemployment numbers for the majority of his administration. Trump also highlighted how vaccines were developed in record time under his administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.
"We've left it all on the field," Trump said, adding that his family won't be sitting around in the future wondering if things would have gone differently if they had worked harder because they worked as hard as they could. Trump said:
"You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president. I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular and again, we put it in a position like it's never been before despite the worst plague to hit since 1917, over 100 years ago."Trump was impeached a second time during his final days in office in response to a riot that broke out in the nation's capital earlier this month.
Trump addressed the riot during his farewell address last night and encouraged people to not pursue violence, saying that it cannot be tolerated:
"We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful, and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good. We are a truly magnificent nation. All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor, and forge our common destiny."
Comment: Despite friction with GOP leadership, rank-and-file party members have largely held firm in their support for Trump, with recent polls showing that more than 80 percent of Republican voters opposed both charges and impeachment for the president over the unrest in D.C.