During the campaign, security forces routinely broke up Wine's rallies with teargas, bullets, beatings and detentions.

US ambassador blocked from seeing opposition leader, who is under house arrest since voting in disputed pollUganda has accused the US of trying to subvert last week's presidential elections after the US ambassador attempted to visit the main opposition candidate at his home, which has been surrounded by security forces since the vote.The military surrounded the home of pop star-turned-legislator Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, shortly after he cast his ballot in Thursday's presidential elections.The incumbent, Yoweri Museveni, 76, who has been in power since 1986, was declared the winner of the poll with 59% of the vote against Wine's 35%.The US supports Ugandan soldiers serving in an African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia and has donated about $1.5bn to Uganda's health sector in the past three years.The US ambassador, Natalie E Brown, was stopped from visiting Wine at his home in a suburb in the northern outskirts of the capital, Kampala, the embassy said in a statement late on Monday.The mission said Brown wanted to check on his "health and safety".Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said Brown had no business visiting Wine.he said. "She shouldn't do anything outside the diplomatic norms."Brown had a track record of causing trouble in countries where she has worked in the past, Opondo claimed, adding that the government was watching her.There was no immediate comment from Brown or the embassy."These unlawful actions and the effective house arrest of a presidential candidate continue a worrying trend on the course of Uganda's democracy," it said.The US and EU did not send observer missions for the polls because Ugandan authorities denied accreditation and had failed to implement recommendations by past missions.Wine said on Twitter that even the father of his wife's infant niece they were looking after had been refused entry to collect her. "We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound," he wrote. A police spokesman was not immediately available to comment.On Tuesday, Wine's lawyers filed a petition in the high court challenging the legality of detaining Wine and his wife without charge. The court has not yet said when the petition will be heard, lawyer Benjamin Katana told Reuters.In November, 54 people were killed as security forces quelled a protest that erupted after Wine was detained for alleged violation of the anti-coronavirus measures.On Monday, security forces cordoned off the party's offices in the capital. The move was aimed at complicating the NUP's efforts to collect evidence of poll irregularities.