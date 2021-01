© REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa



Slovakians will not be allowed to go to work or make a trip to the countryside unless they have recently tested negative for Covid-19. The rule comes into effect next week, with Bratislava hoping to ramp up testing by then.The plan is broken down into two phases. The first, which begins on Monday and will last for a week, will see Slovakians flocking to Covid-19 testing locations, including regular and mobile testing sites, to take either an antigen or a PCR test.If the newly introduced rules are not tricky enough, those who live in one of the 37 districts with a higher rate of infections will have to go through a second round of testing. They will be exempted from the de facto curfew, to last from February 3 to February 7,Those who live in the remaining 36 districts won't have to repeate the procedure.Slovakia, a nation of some 5.4 million people, has been living under a sweeping lockdown since the beginning of January.The current lockdown is set to expire on February 7. However, the government has not ruled out relaxing the measure earlier if the number of hospitalizations sinks below 2,500, according to Reuters. It currently stands at over 3,000 people.