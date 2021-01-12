Society's Child
'Covid permit', test & quarantine needed to return home or a $5,000 fine under Australian state's new rules
RT
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:51 UTC
Premier Daniel Andrews announced the new regulation while detailing a relaxation of his state's hard border with New South Wales.
The changes mean that Victoria residents stuck in regional parts of the neighboring state - which have been designated as an 'orange zone' - can prepare to return to their homes. However, the city of Sydney remains designated as a 'red zone' and is not included in the relaxed measures.
As well as obtaining the permit, travellers from an 'orange zone' are required to get tested within 72 hours of arriving and must quarantine until they receive a negative test result.
Andrews has faced criticism from civil liberties campaigners and political opponents for his tough measures throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The latest move was blasted by opposition Leader Michael O'Brien, who accused the government of overreach for policing people who travel through green zones.
"Doesn't matter if you've been to a green zone that's never had a case of coronavirus in its history, you now need the Government's permission before you can come back to Victoria," O'Brien said.
"This is a huge step, it puts the Government in control of every single Victorian's life."
Reports in Australian news outlets suggest the traffic light system could remain in place for much of 2021.
See Also:
Reader Comments
ReRan 2021-01-12T13:36:50Z
Sorry for you in Victoria. And most of the rest of the world.
nedlud · 2021-01-12T13:47:59Z
INSIDE THE BOX
Victoria's secret is safe.
Buried alive.
ned,
OUT
Victoria's secret is safe.
Buried alive.
ned,
OUT
Latest News
- 'Covid permit', test & quarantine needed to return home or a $5,000 fine under Australian state's new rules
- China detects just 103 new coronavirus cases in city of 11 million, enforces local restrictions
- NYT reporter Sarah Jeong warns conservative writer Andy Ngo is a 'real threat', should be censored on Twitter
- Turkish televangelist sentenced to 1,075 years for sex crimes, 236 other suspects face charges
- Evil fascist dictator censored and voted out of office
- Bill Gates joins bidding war to buy the world's largest private jet operator one month before he releases his book preaching about climate change
- Tucker Carlson: Who will stand up for everyday Trump voters facing retribution from the left?
- 300 trucks blocked in Spain due to the snow
- Violent storm caused floods in Santa Rosa, Argentina
- 3 killed in elephant attacks on the same day in Jashpur, India
- Nest camera captures meteor fireball in Bedford County sky in Virginia
- An honest victory speech by Joe Biden
- Severe floods wash away sheep and cars in Morocco
- How COVID-19 is changing the future of vaccines
- Heavy rains lead to floods in Saudi Arabia
- M6.0 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan
- Interplanetary shock wave sparks display of Arctic auroras
- Shallow 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Russia-Mongolia border
- Former congressman Ron Paul locked out of Facebook for undisclosed reasons
- Twitter suspends account of Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, whistleblower of government malfeasance
- Turkish televangelist sentenced to 1,075 years for sex crimes, 236 other suspects face charges
- Bill Gates joins bidding war to buy the world's largest private jet operator one month before he releases his book preaching about climate change
- Former congressman Ron Paul locked out of Facebook for undisclosed reasons
- William Burns, ex-envoy to Russia who accused Putin of using judo-like tactics to 'sow chaos' in US, named as Biden's CIA director
- Best of the Web: UK government may only let people out ONCE A WEEK
- Outgoing Capitol Police chief: House, Senate security officials hamstrung efforts to call in National Guard
- Best of the Web: House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump
- Leftist journalists collude with big tech to attack independent journalists
- Democrats are 'beginning to sound like ISIS': Candace Owens hits out at calls for pro-Trump crowd to seek 'redemption'
- Pompeo lifts US 'self-imposed restrictions' on US-Taiwan relationship
- Best of the Web: Merkel slams Twitter's decision to ban Trump: 'Problematic' violation of 'fundamental right' - and more internat'l response to big tech purge
- "Incitement" timeline debunked as ex-Capitol police Chief says Pelosi & McConnell's Sergeants-at-Arms refused security measures
- Pelosi hopes Trump will 'immediately resign' after White House slams Democrats' 'politically motivated' impeachment - UPDATES
- Boris's latest lockdown rules are more baffling than ever
- Blue State blues: Joe Biden and the Democrats want retribution, not reconciliation
- Scanning digital health QR code becomes OBLIGATORY for passengers using ride-hailing services in Beijing
- Best of the Web: The Democrat-Big Tech censorship alliance just ran a masterclass in media control for dictators around the world
- Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver accused of 'grooming' young men, offering jobs for sex
- Flashback: Missed opportunity: House Judiciary says Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Google have "monopoly power," should be split
- Kremlin critic Navalny decries Twitter ban on Trump as dangerous precedent
- 'Covid permit', test & quarantine needed to return home or a $5,000 fine under Australian state's new rules
- China detects just 103 new coronavirus cases in city of 11 million, enforces local restrictions
- NYT reporter Sarah Jeong warns conservative writer Andy Ngo is a 'real threat', should be censored on Twitter
- Tucker Carlson: Who will stand up for everyday Trump voters facing retribution from the left?
- Twitter suspends account of Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, whistleblower of government malfeasance
- Best of the Web: Greenwald slams liberals for being 'overwhelmingly supportive' of Big Tech 'brute force' against conservatives
- Israel announces new settler homes, risks Biden's anger
- WHO: Covid vaccine roll out won't achieve herd immunity this year, 'amplification effect from vaccines' unknown
- What the left wants to ignore about slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick
- Free speech platform Gab reports 750% increase in traffic amidst big tech crackdown - Parler goes offline - Twitter stock crashes
- Understandable derangement
- Three arrested after endangered Ganges river dolphin beaten to death in India
- Ariel Pink dropped from label after attending Trump rally that led to D.C. riots
- Quebec is now under the equivalent of COVID 'martial law' - No one is allowed on the streets after 8pm till 5am
- Best of the Web: Insane politician Nancy Pelosi says rioters chose their 'whiteness' over democracy
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal #32: Trump's Attempted Coup, or Successful Coup Against Trump?
- Power-drunk Democrats join CNN in lobbying to ban Fox News from the airwaves
- Best of the Web: Rob Slane: The masks are coming off
- DC Officer Sicknick's death driven by medical condition; reports of fire extinguisher attack unconfirmed
- Tragic: Hillary Clinton posts accidental self-own with single emoji response to Trump losing Twitter account
- The origins of America's secret police
- Easter Island's 'pigment pits' call into question societal collapse theory
- How an Austrian and British Malthusian brainwashed a generation of Americans
- The complex relationship between Marxism and Wokeness
- Inscription leads archaeologists to tomb of one of the last Han emperors
- 4,400 year old Iranian cuneiform-type writing deciphered by French archaeologist
- 2020 the 'Worst Year Ever' - You're joking, right? Here are the real doozies...
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- Why Russia saved the United States from itself
- Mound in Iran could be ancient ruined Achaemenid-era castle
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard discovered from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- World's fastest optical neuromorphic processor developed by scientist
- Microbes that feed on hydrogen found living beneath glaciers - but where's the hydrogen coming from?
- Best of the Web: New Study: Assessing the Impact of Lockdowns on COVID-19
- Dramatic climate change 6,000 years ago caused mangrove collapse in Oman
- Largest canyon in the solar system revealed in stunning new images
- How Earth's oddest mammal got to be so bizarre
- Cyclical climate change: Major drought in the Middle Ages and its parallels with today
- Best of the Web: What Does Endemic Covid Look Like?
- 'Liquid glass': Entirely new state of matter observed by physicists
- 'World's first vaccine smart patch' that monitors immune response developed
- Magnets dim natural glow of human cells, may shed light on how animals migrate
- Huntsman spiders found weaving 'frog traps' out of silk and leaves
- Israel can expect a major earthquake of M6.5 in the coming years
- Chandler wobble detected on Mars
- Masks no obstacle for new facial recognition system from Japan's NEC
- New study on circadian clock shows 'junk DNA' plays a key role in regulating rhythms
- Earth's spin is accelerating says new research
- A guide to the solar system's biggest secrets
- Ball lightning: Could bizarre phenomena arrive from another dimension?
- Hundreds of high-velocity stars discovered, many on their way OUT of the Milky Way
- 300 trucks blocked in Spain due to the snow
- Violent storm caused floods in Santa Rosa, Argentina
- 3 killed in elephant attacks on the same day in Jashpur, India
- Severe floods wash away sheep and cars in Morocco
- Heavy rains lead to floods in Saudi Arabia
- M6.0 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan
- Interplanetary shock wave sparks display of Arctic auroras
- Shallow 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Russia-Mongolia border
- 50 cm of snow accumulates on Taiwan's Snow Mountain
- Michigan had over 2 million lightning strikes in 2020, one-third higher than normal
- Snow, heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic
- Severe floods hit Gran Canaria, Canary Islands after Storm Filomena
- Deadly flash floods in south of Spain after heavy rain from Storm Filomena
- Texas sees rare heavy snowfall as winter storm sweeps through region
- Vietnamese amazed at snow-capped northern mountains during unusual cold wave
- Man dies from serious injuries following dog attack in Girona, Spain
- Best of the Web: Spain breaks coldest temperature record AGAIN at -35.8C, just a day after new one set
- Over 50,000 households hit by floods in south Thailand
- Deadly landslides triggered by heavy rainfall kill at least 11 in West Java Province, Indonesia
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Vanuatu - 2nd strong quake on the planet within 3 hours
- Nest camera captures meteor fireball in Bedford County sky in Virginia
- Meteor fireball streaks over US East Coast
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Antipolo, Philippines
- Mysterious meteor fireball spotted in United Arab Emirates skies
- Multiple meteor fireball sightings reported in Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada
- Montana Learning Center catches video of a meteor fireball over Canyon Ferry
- Daytime meteor fireball streaks over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball as bright as full moon over Spain on January 2
- Loud boom heard in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky tri-state area
- 'Booming noise' prompts police investigation in Muskego, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball captured over southeastern US
- Cause of mysterious booms leaves Tucson, Arizona residents shaking for answers
- Did a huge fireball crash near a lake in Allegan County, Michigan?
- Meteor fireball lights up sky from New Jersey to North Carolina
- 'Sonic boom' sends people into a tizzy in Chandigarh, India
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty will fly past Earth on Christmas Day, NASA says
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Alabama
- How COVID-19 is changing the future of vaccines
- Lockdown harms are at least 10 times greater than benefits - Canadian specialist in pediatric infectious diseases
- British scientists developing world's first Covid-19 vaccine smart patch
- 'Vaccines' are genetic-engineered drugs
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid Agenda
- 2 people die in Norway nursing home days after Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, investigation launched
- Health authorities on alert after nurse DIES following vaccination with Pfizer's Covid-19 shot in Portugal
- SOTT Focus: What Pfizer/BioNTech isn't telling us about the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- Canadian personal support worker suffers 'rare but severe' reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- UK allows mixing COVID-19 vaccines as experts warn of risks
- HUNDREDS of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
- Best of the Web: COVID 'vaccines' are a medical experiment on humanity
- Best of the Web: Actual science: University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of Coronavirus
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- New class of antibiotics active against a wide range of bacteria discovered
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Evil fascist dictator censored and voted out of office
- An honest victory speech by Joe Biden
- Ignorant Republicans riot and don't even get any big-screen TVs
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Congress upset as they're the only criminals allowed in the Capitol
- CNN gravely reports on 'first violent protest in recent memory'
- Not satire: Masks for cows aim to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions
- Biden promises nationwide mask mandate and womandate
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
Quote of the Day
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.
- Henry Louis Mencken
Recent Comments
The Orange Man blew his chance - and ours - when he didn't act ... . He could have. Eric, that was an interesting article, although i disagree...
they really want a police state .. even china rejected this sort of crap
REAGANOMICS Rotting corpses. Leading men. Hand jobs (puppets). What else is new? sigened, B.S. Rajneesh (or you can call me Osho). I died in 1990.
INSIDE THE BOX Victoria's secret is safe. Buried alive. ned, OUT
Why do people believe anything the Chinese say? There are no work camps, Tiananmen never happened, China can hide any amount of deaths from it's...
Comment: Australia has proven itself to be quite the totalitarian testing ground so we can expect similar draconian measures to be rolled out elsewhere fairly soon: