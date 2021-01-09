A habit of being special

"Sure there are superficial similarities... but what's happening in America is uniquely American. It is that country's monster."

Boomerang effect

Information overload

Looking for a scapegoat

Internal targets

Foreign targets

Fyodor Lukyanov is the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and research director of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

How could something like this happen in Washington? It was assumed that, despite all its social and political problems that have worsened in recent years, America was different and far more robust than we are now seeing.The rule of thumb was, 'there is America and there are others'. With the others, shortcomings are natural and to be expected, even if many of them are well-established democracies. But America is a different story, because by default, the US is a role model that was supposed to remain the democratic icon forever.This type of self-identification was the cornerstone on which the nation and society were built a couple of hundred years ago. That's how Americans are raised. And you will run into this phenomenon everywhere.When asking his supporters gathered by the Capitol building to go home, President Donald Trump said, "You are special." People from the more liberal political camp have even deeper convictions about the US being exceptional and therefore under an obligation to bring light into the world, as they see it.That's why everybody is shocked - how could this have happened? The reaction was followed by a wave of explanations as to why the clashes near and inside the Capitol buildingHere is a comment from the CNN website,Such restlessness is understandable. If we look at exceptionalism in the context of the world order that we've had in recent decades, we see thatBesides massive military and economic resources, America's exceptionalism has also been relying onThis authorized America to certify systems of government in other countries and exert influence in situations that it believed required certain adjustments. As we all know, this influence took different forms, including direct military intervention.We are not going to list the pros and cons of such a world order in this article.That's why American commentators and experts are so worried about the Capitol Building events and Trump's presidency in general hurting the international status of the US.Generally speaking, post-election turmoil is not a rare occurrence. After all, the US itself has encouraged the new political tradition that has emerged in the 21st century. In recent times, in certain places, election campaigns haven't ended after the votes were counted and the winner is announced. Instead,by taking to the streets. Indeed, resistance was part of the US Declaration of Independence after all.Washington was usually the lead voice in these declarations. Granted, this mostly applied to immature democracies with unstable institutions,The world is experiencing so much instability that nobody is exempt from major shocks and crises.There is another reason why traditional institutions are losing their footing. They were effective in a solidified informational environment. The sources of information were either controlled or perceived as trustworthy by the majority.Institutions must be above reproach if they are to survive in the new conditions. It would be wrong to say that they are all crumbling. They are, however, experiencing tremendous pressure, and we can't expect them to be perfect.The US is not better or worse at facing the new challenges. Or, rather, it is better in some areas and worse in others. This would all be very normal if America's exceptionalism didn't always need affirmation.Situations in which the US appears to be just like any other country, albeit with some unique characteristics, are a shock to the system. In order to stay special,This mechanism is not unknown to Russians from the experience in our country - for a long time now, Russian elites have been keen to blame outsiders for their own failures. But America's motivation today is even stronger; there is more passion, becauseDemocrats are taking back the American political landscape. For the next two years (until the 2022 mid-term elections), they will have all the power - in the White House and Congress.so that others wouldn't dare challenge the sanctity of the political establishment. But Trump will not be enough, something must be done about his numerous supporters. The awkward finale of his presidency opens the door forThe Democrats will do everything within their power to demoralize their earnest opponents. This won't be hard, since the Republican Party itself is a hot mess right now. Trump has alienated almost all his supporters from the party leadership, but he is still popular among regular voters.Demonstrative restoration of order and democratic fundamentals will also be used to reclaim the role model status. The reasoning is clear - we successfully neutralized the terrible external and internal threats to our democracy, so now we have regained the right to show the world how one should deal with the enemies of said democracy.And this brings us back to the foreign policy issue, because. Hillary Clinton said it when giving a campaign speech in Nevada in August 2016, and Nancy Pelosi echoed the sentiment after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building. Of course,but there are some economic restraints there.All aspects of international affairs, from economy to security, to ideology and ethics, are diversifying.i.e. go back to the agenda prevalent at the end of the 20th to the beginning of the 21st century,But attempts will be made nevertheless, and we can't rule out some aggressive 'democracy promotion'. Even if it's just to prove that the embarrassing Trump episode was nothing more than an unfortunate accident. This, by the way, could become a short-term unifying factor for the diverse members of the Democratic Party, some of whom represent the old generation, while others are energetic young proponents of left-wing politics.even if respected foreign policy professionals return to the White House now that Trump is leaving. It might stabilize America's frenzy in international affairs that we are all used to by now, but a new wave of ideology will neutralize the potential advantage (if it even existed, which is debatable).At least with Trump we knew that he didn't like wars, and he didn't start any new ones. Biden's credit history is very different.