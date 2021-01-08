© Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS



EU's von der Leyen warns about unilateral deals

The European Commission's president has warned EU member countries against ordering Covid-19 vaccines in side deals, saying it undermines the bloc's own efforts to tackle the virus.

Speaking on Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU had ordered more than enough doses for everyone in the EU, as Brussels announced its purchase of another 300 million doses of the Pfizer jab.

Von der Leyen took the opportunity to warn member states against making their own side deals with vaccine producers.

"The only framework we are negotiating in is as 27. We do this together," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

The president's comments follow considerable criticism that the EU has not ordered enough doses and rollout has been too slow.

The EU's vaccination program started on December 27, after the Pfizer vaccine was approved by Europe's regulator.

Earlier this week, the EU approved its second vaccine, produced by US biotech firm Moderna, with rollout potentially starting next week.

European nations are lagging hugely behind the UK, where vaccinations started on December 8. Two jabs are already being rolled out by British medics.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview on Friday, referring to his government's decision to prolong lockdown measures until next month.

Speaking to Budapest-based Kossuth Radio, the prime minister reiterated that Hungary was negotiating with vaccine producers in China, Russia, and Israel over possible purchases. Meanwhile, the EU government is insisting that all vaccine procurements should go through Brussels and be subject to the regulatory decisions of the union's drugs watchdog.

Orban pointed out that Britain, no longer an EU member, has benefited from diversifying its vaccine supplies. "The British, instead of letting Brussels do it, negotiated themselves and are in a much better state now," Orban said.

Hungary may be among the EU members most vocally expressing dissatisfaction with the procurement scheme, but it's not the only one going behind Brussels' back.

Orban is well known for his euroscepticism and advocacy for keeping more powers in the hands of individual governments. In the interview, he said that the situation with vaccines "leads back to the fundamental issue that only those rights should be transferred to Brussels that we are certain will be better managed there."