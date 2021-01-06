Puppet Masters
'Without fear of death': Xi Jinping orders Chinese army to be ready to fight 'at any second'
RT
Tue, 05 Jan 2021 08:16 UTC
Xi, who chairs China's Central Military Commission, ordered the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to maintain "full-time combat readiness" and to be ready to "act at any second."
"The commanders and the soldiers of the whole army must... carry forward the spirit of combat without the fear of hardships and the fear of death," the order read, noting that this year will be the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.
Xi directed the PLA to bolster its "frontline training" and "substantially increase" the use of technology in exercises. Calling modern technology "the core of combat effectiveness," Xi ordered the military to use computer simulations in drills and to explore ways to add more high-tech and online methods into their operations.
According to the South China Morning Post, the mentioning of unspecified "frontline military struggles" in the start-of-year general order to the army was a departure from previous such orders issued by Xi, in which the PLA was told to "manage crises and deter war."
China has seen increased tensions with its neighbors India and Taiwan throughout last year.
Hostilities along the Himalayan border culminated in a bloody skirmish in June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed, and Beijing suffered an undisclosed number of casualties. The atmosphere on the ground has since remained tense, despite the commitment of both sides to de-escalation.
Last month, China sent an aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait a day after a US warship sailed there. Beijing's increased military posturing in the region took place as Taipei launched a rearmament program and secured several major arms deals with Washington.
China and the US continued accusing each other of provocative maneuvers in the South China Sea, while their ties were further damaged by a trade war and Washington's support for the protest movement in Hong Kong.
Reader Comments
Just think for a moment.
What if you could harvest the energy of 1,000,000 young men's bodies and put all that energy into your aging body?
It would feel pretty good, eh? Kind of a 'high', ya know, kind of a 'rush'....a boost to the old ego.
So, why not?
What the hell?
I'm sure they won't mind. Especially since you already destroyed their brains.
Extra goodness: Do it to the girls, too.
Yeah.
ned,
out
China and the US continued accusing each other of provocative maneuvers in the South China Sea, while their ties were further damaged by a trade war and Washington's support for the protest movement in Hong Kong.With the Americas greatest ally Israel giving their "other" team China all the military tech they can steal, it should be a good fight
with huge goyim body count and just like WW II, the Jews will be the ONLY victims.
Comment: See also: John Pilger: The Coming War on China