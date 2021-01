© AJC



"It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia,. I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General (Jeff) Sessions and (William) Barr for their leadership of the department."

"My hope is that my tenure in the office will be remembered for our efforts to serve and to support those brave agents and officers. I have witnessed first-hand the fortitude and grace of victims of crime and have taken to heart the awesome responsibility of speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves."

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak resigned his position Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.In 2017, Pak was appointed the top federal prosecutor by President Donald Trump, reportedlyHe previously served six years in the Georgia House of Representatives, representing a portion of Gwinnett County, and is widely seen as a rising star in the state Republican Party.Pak said late Monday in an emailed statement:The online news site Talking Points Memo, which first reported Pak's resignation, said it obtained a memo dated Monday in which Pak saidTPM reportedNew presidential administrations typically appoint new U.S. attorneys, who must be approved by the Senate.It's unclear what those "unforeseen circumstances" might have been. Pak did not return a message seeking comment.On Sunday, an audio recording became public of a conversation between Trump and his allies and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured the state's top elections official to help him "find" enough votes to overturn the Nov. 3 contest, in which President-elect Joe Biden won by nearly 12,000 votes.But Atlanta and Fulton County are within the Northern District of Georgia, and in the recording, Trump talks repeatedly of debunked accusations of electoral fraud in Georgia, including in Fulton.When he was appointed by Trump,Pak devoted significant resources to the investigation, whichincluding the city's former chief financial officer Jim Beard and political consultant Mitzi Bickers. Those trials are pending.then the state's insurance commissioner, accusing him of stealing more than $2 million from a state-backed insurance association.In a somewhat rare move for a district's top prosecutor, Pak planned to help try the Beck case himself.Pak said the most fulfilling parts of the job involved working with law enforcement partners:Monday's announcement came less than a month after the top prosecutor for the U.S. District Court in Middle Georgia announced his resignation. U.S. Attorney Charles E. "Charlie" Peeler, who was also appointed in 2017 by Trump, resigned Dec. 11. Peter D. Leary currently serves as the Acting U.S. Attorney for Middle Georgia.