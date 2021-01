President Trump's request for $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks is essentially dead afterThe Senate easily cleared the 60 vote threshold to proceed to a vote on making the defense bill law over Trump's veto.Democrats led by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had used the override vote as a last stand in favor of the $2,000 checks, which passed the House on Monday . The Senate overrode Trump's veto ahead of the start of the next session of Congress on Sunday.Trump vetoed the defense bill becausethat host third-party content and becausefrom 4,500 in Novembe r to 2,500 by Jan. 15 . He also opposed a provision forcing the renaming of 10 military bases that honor Confederates.Any bill to increase just-approved $600 checks to $2,000 will need to again pass the House and then the Senate.