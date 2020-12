© Cheriss May/Getty Images



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked the bill that would increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000."I object," McConnell said on the Senate floor in Washington.He blocked a request for unanimous consent for the CASH Act from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).Unanimous consent enables a bill to pass without a recorded vote. But the procedure opens legislation up for an objection by a single senator.Before objecting, McConnell had briefly touched on the push to increase stimulus checks, noting that President Donald Trump, when signing the government funding package and the COVID-19 relief package on Sunday, asked Congress for "more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child."The Senate this week will "begin a process" to bring the issue, one of three that Trump "has linked together," into focus, McConnell added.Trump had stalled on signing the bills as a way to try to leverage Congress into approving $2,000 direct payments.The CASH Act was introduced in the House. It would amend the relief package if it passes the Senate and is signed by Trump. At least five Republicans — Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — have said they support the act.Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) objected to the push to override, as a way to try to get McConnell to bring the stimulus check proposal to a vote."The House did the right thing. I congratulate them. And now it is time for the Senate to step up to the plate and do what the working families of this country overwhelmingly want us to do," he said.Sanders asked for McConnell to bring the CASH Act to a vote immediately after the veto override vote, but McConnell blocked the proposal.