RECORD COLD IS NOW RULING

historical records have fallen on the last day in Barnaul, Novokuznetsk and Kemerovo

Arctic Daytime Highs on Dec. 29 [ meteoinfo.ru ].

Mainstream media outlets are quick to report record Arctic heat but they tend to fall silent when record cold descends, meaning the folks that lap up MSM content are only-ever privy to one side of the story (no wonder they think the world is ending).Not only do record cold temperatures go largely unreported by western news sources, but the record heat isn't even properly explained.Much was made of the 38C reported on June 20 in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, with WMO spokesperson, Clare Nullis, quick to leap on the reading: "[it] comes amid a prolonged Siberian heat wave and an increase in wildfire activity" and that "climate change isn't taking a break because of COVID-19." However, after conferring with Roshydromet, the Russian agency responsible for reporting Eastern Siberia's weather, to see exactly how unusual this event was, Nullis was told that this region "has very, very cold extremes in winter but is also known for its extremes in summer."Nullis was told that temperatures regularly hit 30+C in Verkhoyansk, and she likely already knew that Verkhoyansk recorded 37.3C back in 1988, and that the Article circle logged 37.8C way back in 1915 — yet even with this knowledge, Nullis still felt obliged to lay a reading of 38C solely at the feet of man-made global warming: "You know, temperatures are carrying on rising [and] we see continuing extreme weather events. We've seen satellite images this morning, and it's just one mass of red — it's striking and worrying," she said.Of late, and across practically ALL of transcontinental Russia, anomalous winter cold is now dominating —a fact you'll never hear if all you digest is MSM propaganda - Arctic Russia included, with the region appearing to have launched a wintry counter to the summer's anomalous heat as "a freeze harsher than far below normal" hits, reports thebarentsobserver.com. ."Roshydromet's report continues, warning that the unprecedented cold will persist across much of Siberia, including in the Krasnoyarsk region where lows of - 50C (-58F) are forecast between December 29-31.The institute added that the extreme cold has lingered in the Taymyr Peninsula and Yamal for almost a week now.While in Igarka, a small town on the Yenisey river, record lows on Christmas Day of - 50C (-58F) and below were reported, with the same going for the northern and eastern parts of the Yamal-Nenets region -In addition, the crippling cold has also complicated shipping traffic in the Russian Arctic as it has lead to a "significant" and faster-than-expected refreezing of the far northern rivers, bays and oceans.For more:http://electroverse.net/china-plans-record-lng-imports-to-battle-unprecedented-cold/And:http://electroverse.net/top-russian-scientist-we-should-fear-a-deep-temperature-drop-not-global-warming/