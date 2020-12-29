Not only do record cold temperatures go largely unreported by western news sources, but the record heat isn't even properly explained.
Much was made of the 38C reported on June 20 in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, with WMO spokesperson, Clare Nullis, quick to leap on the reading: "[it] comes amid a prolonged Siberian heat wave and an increase in wildfire activity" and that "climate change isn't taking a break because of COVID-19." However, after conferring with Roshydromet, the Russian agency responsible for reporting Eastern Siberia's weather, to see exactly how unusual this event was, Nullis was told that this region "has very, very cold extremes in winter but is also known for its extremes in summer."
Nullis was told that temperatures regularly hit 30+C in Verkhoyansk, and she likely already knew that Verkhoyansk recorded 37.3C back in 1988, and that the Article circle logged 37.8C way back in 1915 — yet even with this knowledge, Nullis still felt obliged to lay a reading of 38C solely at the feet of man-made global warming: "You know, temperatures are carrying on rising [and] we see continuing extreme weather events. We've seen satellite images this morning, and it's just one mass of red — it's striking and worrying," she said.
But this is a painfully unscientific approach, and an insult to the decades-worth of meticulously thought out theories from climate researchers of the past, researchers that were permitted to express their findings without fear of persecution, before the weather had been weaponized, and before the politicized global warming narrative had destroyed modern climate science.
Those researchers of the past were free to discover that during low solar output the jet streams weaken and revert to a meridional (wavy) flow.
They found out that these pronounced, arching patterns can persist for months at a time, and that they have the effect of locking unseasonably cold weather on one side and unseasonably hot weather on the other.
They discovered the phenomenon is also responsible for diverting cold Arctic air to the lower latitudes, while kicking warm Tropical air anomalously-far north — fully explaining why northern Siberia came out usually warm this summer months while southern Siberia was suffering unusual bouts of cold.
RECORD COLD IS NOW RULING
Of late, and across practically ALL of transcontinental Russia, anomalous winter cold is now dominating —a fact you'll never hear if all you digest is MSM propaganda - Arctic Russia included, with the region appearing to have launched a wintry counter to the summer's anomalous heat as "a freeze harsher than far below normal" hits, reports thebarentsobserver.com.
According to Roshydromet, temperatures across Siberia are now setting new all-time record lows. The institute wrote on Dec. 28 that "historical records have fallen on the last day in Barnaul, Novokuznetsk and Kemerovo."
Roshydromet's report continues, warning that the unprecedented cold will persist across much of Siberia, including in the Krasnoyarsk region where lows of - 50C (-58F) are forecast between December 29-31.
The institute added that the extreme cold has lingered in the Taymyr Peninsula and Yamal for almost a week now.
While in Igarka, a small town on the Yenisey river, record lows on Christmas Day of - 50C (-58F) and below were reported, with the same going for the northern and eastern parts of the Yamal-Nenets region - these are readings among the lowest ever recorded in the northern hemisphere.
In addition, the crippling cold has also complicated shipping traffic in the Russian Arctic as it has lead to a "significant" and faster-than-expected refreezing of the far northern rivers, bays and oceans.
For more:
http://electroverse.net/china-plans-record-lng-imports-to-battle-unprecedented-cold/
And:
http://electroverse.net/top-russian-scientist-we-should-fear-a-deep-temperature-drop-not-global-warming/
R.C.