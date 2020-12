© The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London



New species of minerals

© The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London



Cornish type

© The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London



Known from just a single location, a new species of mineral has been described from the UK.A sample of rock that washas turned out to be an entirely new species of mineral. Mike Rumsey is the Principal Curator of Minerals at the Museum and is the one who initiated the investigation and subsequently discovered the new mineral with colleagues at the NHM and collaborators from Slovakia and the Diamond Lightsource in Harwell, Oxford.'I was investigating a mineral called liroconite so we could curate it properly, but also because it's my favourite mineral!' explains Mike.The new description has now been approved by the governing body and the new species kernowite will be published in Mineralogical Magazine in the new year. A journal started back in the UK in 1876 with founders from the old BM(NH).When people talk about the discovery of a new species many will tend to think of a new plant or animal. But when Carl Linnaeus first came up with the now universal system of naming things in the eighteenth century, he also included the minerals within this system.This means that whenever a new mineral is described, it is also classed as a new species.'Like other branches of natural sciences, minerals and rocks were organised by early scientists in a way that allowed people to recognise connections and links between them,' says Mike. 'The term species in the life sciences really gained traction thanks to the work of Linnaeus.To be described as a new species, a new mineral needs to meet a number of criteria.'In the crystal structure of liroconite, one of the positions where you can put an atom can contain either aluminium or iron,' explains Mike. 'For liroconite, the position is dominantly filled with aluminium and the physical crystal ends up being blue.'For the new mineral kernowite the position is instead dominantly filled with iron and the result is a green crystal. We think that the more iron the darker the green, but that still needs some more work and more samples to confirm.The new species is currently known from a single location in Cornwall, which has given rise to its new name kernowite, after Kernow which is the Cornish word for Cornwall.'Based on it's mining history,' says Mike., so the discovery of a new mineral from Cornwall, particularly one that related to the regions most famous mineral, is really quite amazing.'The mine from which kernowite has been found is also the location from which the majority of the world's liroconite is derived, which is highly prized among collectors., but it has been demolished now. There is a housing estate on it and there is nothing left. It's an extinct locality, we can never go back.'Because liroconite is such a famous mineral, there could be samples of kernowite in other museums that have for all this time also been grouped with the liroconite, so the community may well discover these now the other curators know what they're looking for.But'What we've got is a bit like a little time capsule,' says Mike. 'The fact that this sample was preserved in a museum means that we can do this kind of research because we'd never be able to go back and collect any more.'Hopefully other samples will be found in other public and private collections, but until that happens then the one sample held at the Museum and another in a private collection are the only known examples of Kernowite in the entire world.