The research has been published in Nature Communications.

As geological puzzles go, it's a pretty good one. In the global greenhouse conditions of the early Eocene (56-48 million years ago), how did huge numbers of giant glendonite crystals manage to form?"Why we find glendonites from a hot period, when temperatures averaged above 35 degrees, has long been a mystery," says geologist Nicolas Thibault , from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. "It shouldn't be possible."After a detailed chemical analysis of glendonite samples by Thibault and an international team of researchers, using a technique called clumped isotope thermometry to trace temperatures back millions of years, we may have an answer:The idea of colder Eocene spells has been put forward previously , but the evidence has been inconclusive so far. The new chemical breakdown helps researchers argue the case for cooler conditions, with models suggesting the"There were probably a large number of volcanic eruptions in Greenland, Iceland and Ireland during this period," says Thibault "These released sulphuric acid droplets into the stratosphere, which could have remained there for years, shading the planet from the sun and reflecting sunlight away.""This helps to explain how regionally cold areas were possible, which is what affected the climate in early Eocene Denmark."The new study backs the hypothesis that colder Eocene periods are more likely than the alternative - which is that the science is wrong about the sort of temperatures that ikaite-based rock is able to form at.Next, the team wants to see similar investigations carried out to see how widespread the cooling discovered in the Danish Basin actually was.As with any discovery about our climate past, the study is going to help scientists map out our climate future.We may not have the sky blotted out by volcanic ash anytime soon, but a quickly changing climate is something we are going through - just like parts of the world were more than 50 million years ago, long before humans arrived on the scene."Our study helps solve a mystery about glendonites, as well as demonstrating that cooler episodes are possible during otherwise warmer climates," says Thibault "The same can be said for today, as we wise up to the possibility of abrupt climate change ."