A video has gone viral on Egyptian social media showed a ferocious animal attack on a group of children in a village in Qena Governorate in Upper Egypt.The predator bites people, causing panic in the area.A similar animal appeared in the villages of Upper Egypt for the first time since the 60s and 70s, and then disappeared but it reappeared again in February 2019.According to local media, police forces and members of the veterinary medicine in Qena killed the Salwa after surrounding it in remote areas.The police said the Salwa was shot dead.Veterinarians said the injured were treated in hospital with vaccines and recovered.Local media reported that the Salwa, after attacking the citizens and children in the streets Haswiya, fled to an unknown destination in Qena.