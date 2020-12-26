SNOW
© HAK
Snow and sleet has been falling this morning in Gorski Kotar and Lika, as well as in Banovina, Moslavina, and western Slavonia in Croatia.

According to the latest information, snow cover is the highest in Gorski Kotar where 30 centimetres fell in the village of Begovo Razdolje in Mrkopalj.


As well as now, a strong bura wind also has been blowing, contributing to the closure of the A1 section from Sveti Rok to Posedarje and the Adriatic Highway from Karlobag to Sveta Marija Magdalena, N1 reported.

The forecast for the rest of the day is not great with strong bura winds and rain expected along the coast, especially in Dalmatia. Hail storms are also likely in parts.

SNOW
© HAK