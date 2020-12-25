© Twitter



Syria's air defenses have been activated to repel a suspected 'Israeli attack' in Hama Governorate, as the country's state media report blasts in the skies over Masyaf.The alleged strikes came on Friday morning, in the early hours of Christmas Day, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.located some 23 miles (37km) west of Hama. Unconfirmed footage of Syria's defenses in action has circulated online.. Though the IDF has not confirmed Friday's strikes, Israeli operations have previously been conducted from Lebanese airspace.On Wednesday,singling out both Iran and Syria by name."We will continue to act against attempts by Iran and its proxies to establish military bases in Syria. We will not compromise on this issue," Netanyahu said, echoing Tel Aviv's long-held position that it reserves the right to strike 'Iranian targets' regardless of where they are located.