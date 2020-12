© REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has once again set off his critics by claiming he's not on Santa's naughty list because of all the hard work he did this year."Santa's going to be very good to me. I can tell. I worked hard this year," Cuomo claimed at a Monday press conference, encouraging New Yorkers to have a "healthy holiday."The governor also jokingly gave Santa Claus an exemption from New York Covid-19 pandemic traveling restrictions.Cuomo's comments have invited backlash on social media, with critics reminding the governor of his numerous controversies this year."Governor Cuomo deserves coal in his stocking for the rest of his life," conservative pundit Brad Polumbo wrote."Cuomo is Trump with a different party initial after his name and the media in his corner," writer Stephen L. Miller added.Cuomo's most recent controversy came when a former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused him of years of sexual harassment against her and others. Cuomo has denied the allegation.New York is still suffering the effects of the pandemic with over 36,000 deaths recorded, as well as more than 800,000 cases.