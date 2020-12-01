© Reuters / Andrew Kelly and Pixy.org

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose Covid-19 briefings earned him an Emmy award, has upped the theatricality, comparing the virus to "the Grinch" over jaunty Christmas music. His bizarre performance drew scathing ridicule.In a briefing on Monday, Cuomo painted a picture of a cheerful Christmas season, as festive music jingled in the background."We're now all happy and cheery and we're going to come together. We're doing gift buying, and we're going to do holiday celebrations, we're gonna start to have meals together, families coming together," he mused, before issuing a stark warning for anyone lulled into a false sense of holiday cheer."Yeah," he said. "Covid is the Grinch. Think of it that way. And the Covid Grinch is an opportunist, and the Covid Grinch sees this as the season of viral transmission."According to Cuomo, all of the Christmas activities he listed out increase the risk of the coronavirus, and citizens should be "on alert" during what would normally be a time of relaxation and celebration. To help viewers along, Cuomo hummed the theme song to 'The Grinch,' asking them to think about it every time they consider meeting with others this festive season.Cuomo's televised briefings landed him an Emmy award earlier this month, with the International Emmy Awards organization describing his use of TV as "masterful."More than 641,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New York, along with over 34,500 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, more than 13 million cases and 267,000 deaths have been recorded.