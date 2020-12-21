© Unknown

"He can eat at some shitty roadside diner outside of Albany but he will not be served anywhere in New York City, known universally as the world's greatest dining destination! If he has to use the restroom he can go pee on my street-corner! That's what he wants anyway!"

"It's 70 degrees every day. My Coney Island childhood friends have all retired to Florida now! All the restaurants and bars are open and the grannies live!"

Struggling restaurant owners city-wide are permanently banning New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo from setting foot into their establishments.According to bar owner Larry Baird:Former life long Coney Island resident Val Torre said that he's finally moving to Florida:Many members of theOne member stated "Completely schizophrenic behavior! How are they coming up with these rules is beyond any logical reasoning." Another furious lifelong New York resident exclaimedNo word yet from the Governor's Office on how Cuomo feels about the lifetime ban.