Cold War Battle Lines are Drawn

"Fascism in the postwar inevitably will push steadily for Anglo-Saxon imperialism and eventually for war with Russia. Already American fascists are talking and writing about this conflict and using it as an excuse for their internal hatreds and intolerances toward certain races, creeds and classes."

"Before the blood of our boys is scarcely dry on the field of battle, these enemies of peace try to lay the foundation for World War III. These people must not succeed in their foul enterprise. We must offset their poison by following the policies of Roosevelt in cultivating the friendship of Russia in peace as well as in war."

The Gouzenko Hoax Kicks Off

The result of the trials?

It must first be noted that of the 10 found guilty, not one indictment or conviction of espionage was found.

"What is one to make of this jumble? With no indication as to when any of the exhibits were obtained by the RCMP, how they related to espionage or any wrongdoing and for the most part, no indication of when they were placed in evidence at the hearings it is impossible to determine their significance, authenticity or relationship to other evidence."

If you find yourself thinking about the parallels of this story to the more recent case of the Brookings Institute's Igor Danchenko

who was found to be the "source" of the dodgy dossiers

used to create RussiaGate by MI6's Christopher Steele, Richard Dearlove and Rhodes Scholar

Strobe Talbott

, then don't be shocked. It means you are using your brain.

What was Camp X?

"Stephenson vigorously opposed King's view. Like SIS headquarters in London, BSC (British Security Cooperation) for most of the war had operated a counter espionage section to keep an eye on Communist subversion... he was convinced, even before the Gouzenko affair, that BSC could provide the nucleus of a post-war intelligence organization in the Western Hemisphere. The cipher clerk's defection provided him a golden opportunity". (1)

"defection came at a wonderful time when there was tremendous resistance from the scientists involved in developing the atomic bomb. They wanted to see an open book on the development of nuclear power with everybody collaborating so that it wouldn't become the ungodly arms race that it did become and is today. So if Gouzenko hadn't fallen into the western intelligence services' lap, they would have had to invent somebody like him."

A Final Word on the Real Infiltration of Western Governments