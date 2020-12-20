Puppet Masters
2020 turned out to be an 'annus horribilis'
Corbett Report
Sat, 19 Dec 2020 20:27 UTC
Now, if this were any other year, I'd make some light-hearted joke about all of this. You know, "Oh, nothing much happened this year, there's really nothing to write about." Or: "It's like the opening of A Tale of Two Cities except without the 'best of times' bit."
But this is not any other year. This is 2020. So I'm resorting to quoting Queen Elizardbeast. Remember what she said about 1992?
"In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis."
Queeny was whining about all the scandals and "tragedies" that befell her poor family that year, of course, like her childrens' philandering being exposed to the world and Her Majesty herself being pelted with eggs by angry Germans and her multi-million pound castle catching fire.
I'll cue the world's smallest violin as you wipe the tears from your eyes.
But here we are nearly 30 years later and this is our "annus horribilis." As we gather here electronically, millions of people have had their lives thrown into chaos by a scamdemic long in the making. Families have been torn apart. Mom-and-pop business owners have had their life's work taken away from them. The poorest of the poor have been thrown into even further grinding poverty. Suicides and deaths of despair are on the rise as we enter the biosecurity paradigm and prepare for a new normal of social distancing and mask wearing and lockdowns and misery. And all of this in the name of a disease that even the lying public health officials acknowledge as being harmless to almost the entirety of the population.
This is what a real annus horribilis looks like. So you'll forgive me if I don't feel particularly jokey this year.
Yes, 2020 is just about over and, barring the opening of the portal to Hades or whatever is supposed to happen during the coming Grand Conjunction, we've made it through to the other side. But what lies there? What event are we living through, and where do we go from here?
To answer that, let's step back for a bit.
I started The Corbett Report in 2007. As you might imagine, I've had cause over the years to wonder how I would have responded if I had been "on air" during 9/11. Well, now I know. And I am pleased to say that I can not only stand behind the work I've done this year, but I am confident that I have contributed reports that will be even more relevant years from now than they are today.
No, I'm not thinking of Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics or COVID-911 or False Flags and the Dawn of Bioterrorism. Nor am I referring to my solutions-based episodes or my work describing the great reset or my work exposing virtual false flags or my work explaining the new monetary order. I'm not even talking about Who Is Bill Gates?
Don't get me wrong: all of that work is important and is destined to become even more important as we are ushered further into the era of Biosecurity and I stand by it 100%. But in the end, I think that all of the work debunking the statistics and numbers and lies of the COVID hysteria miss the most fundamental point about this new era we have entered, a point that I articulated in one of my earliest pieces on the hysteria.
We have been asked to accept that "public health" is not just everyone's responsibility in some abstract way, but their actual legal obligation. And who gets to decide what "public health" is? Why, the technocrats of the public health industry who just happen to sit on the boards of the Big Pharma companies and receive copious funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, Gavi, and their fellow travelers in the field of "philanthropy."
And remember: We're All In This Together so let's Stay Together Apart so we can Build Back Better toward the Great Reset. And if you mouth those platitudes and believe them then you're a good citizen, and if you hesitate for a moment to bleat those phrases along with the herd you will be singled out as a crazed conspiracy theorist and censored from the internet.
And suddenly this "conspiracy theorizing" and documenting that I've been engaged in for the past 13 years isn't so abstract anymore. It's hard to separate yourself from the machinations of the Bilderberg jetset when they have half the human population under lockdown and are rolling out an experimental vaccine on more or less the whole globe.
If you're not in mourning for human freedom after the events of this year, then you never really knew what this was about. This is what motivated me to write one of the most powerful epistles of my life this year, my Letter to the Future:
Yes, it's hard to think of 2020 as anything but an annus horribilis for free humanity.
But, as crazy as it may seem, there is something I'm grateful for this year. At least the power-hungry psychopath eugenicists have stated their intentions openly. Take good old Technofascist Overlord Klaus Schwab himself: "At the end, what the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity." No pussyfooting around anymore; they're outright telling us that they're pushing for the full-on transhuman nightmare future. A future which (in case you didn't get the memo) doesn't need us.
In a sense, none of what has occurred this year should be surprising. I've been documenting the eugenicists' plans to implement martial law, erect the ID control grid, transition us into a cashless society, and, ultimately, cull the human population, for a very long time.
No, it is not surprising that they decided to pull the trigger in 2020. It's only surprising that so many have gone along with the charade.
It would be so easy to give in to the hate. To become cynical. To deride our fellow men as sheeple. To throw up our hands and say the fight isn't worth it.
But if we do that, the psychopaths have won without even having to fight. Their ultimate victory lies in demoralizing us. They win by making us forfeit our humanity of our own free will.
I refuse.
It may not be trendy, it may not capture the zeitgeist, it may not earn me any street cred or "cool" points, but let me reaffirm that age-old Yuletide declaration: δόξα ἐν ὑψίστοις θεῷ καὶ ἐπὶ γῆς εἰρήνη ἐν ἀνθρώποις εὐδοκίας.
Peace on earth and good will toward men, indeed. We're going to need it.
Merry Christmas, everyone. Get ready for 2021.