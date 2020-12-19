© AFP/Daniel Mihailescu



"The Alliance is expanding its range of activities in the Black Sea area, drawing in countries from outside the region. The number of NATO ships being called in to their Black Sea ports, flights of reconnaissance aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles along the Russian borders is increasing."



"The appearance of a new player here, who clearly did not come with the best intentions, shakes regional stability and drives a wedge between neighboring countries,"

Relations between Russia and NATO are in choppy waters with two Western capitals accusing Moscow of threatening 'global peace.' But will the bloc's plans to send more warships to the Black Sea help pull things back from the brink?On Thursday, theIt gave a stark warning about Russia's growing technological capabilities, including "nuclear and advanced missile systems" and "state-of-the-art air defenses."If Russia's investment in its defensive capability has America's sailors rattled,. At the same time that Washington was releasing its verdict, Russia was switching on itsto catch warships straying into its waters in the Black Sea, off the coast of the disputed Crimean Peninsula. As well as space-based capabilities,Earlier this week, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow sounded the alarm over NATO's growing interest in cruising off Russia's sunny southern coastline. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated:At the start of December, NATO's top official Jens Stoltenberg used a press conference to call on members of the bloc to strengthen their presence in the region, speaking of a need to step up naval patrols. This, he argued, was in response to Moscow frequently orderingUnfortunately, more foreign troops on Russia's borders appear to have done little to help ease tensions. In November, American-led exercises sawThe spectacle led the deputy speaker of the Crimean parliament to raise fears of "preparations for an armed invasion of the territory of the Russian Federation."Also on Thursday, as if in a coordinated effort, the chief of the"Our armed forces are responding to threats from other states. The most serious threat in the Euro-Atlantic region comes, of course, from Russia," he said.The Russian Embassy in London has repeatedly claimed thatIt adds thatwhile joint military expenses of NATO countries do not stop rising."