Johnson said Tuesday that he has not seen 'anything that would convince me that the results -- the overall national result -- would be overturned'At a Senate oversight committee hearing on Wednesday, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said that"The most difficult allegations to assess involve vulnerabilities in voting machines and the software used," said Johnson during his opening statement.he continued.Johnson cited letters from his Democratic colleagues that questioned the safety and security of Dominion Voting System machines.Ranking committee member Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.) told Johnson that he believes Wednesday's hearing provides a fundamentally dangerous opportunity provide "a platform to conspiracy theories and lies.""I don't see anything dangerous about evaluating information, about doing legitimate congressional oversight.," responded Johnson.Christopher Krebs, the former cybersecurity official who was fired for claiming that no widespread voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election, began his testimony by thanking the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). He then described improvements made by the agency since the 2016 election, in which Russia interfered. "This was a secure election, of that I have no doubt," said Krebs under oath."Current wild and baseless domestic claims of hackers and malicious algorithms flipping the vote in states across the country due to ties to deceased foreign dictators serve only to confuse, scare, and ultimately undermine confidence in the election," he continued. "All authorities and elected officials in positions of power or influence have a duty to reinforce to the American people that these claims are false."On Wednesday, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is holding a hearing to probe the 2020 presidential election. Johnson, who is the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, will hear from several Trump campaign attorneys, who have been running a series of lawsuits across the country. Ken Starr, who was part of the president's impeachment defense team, will also attend.The Democratic members of the committee have invited Christopher Krebs, the former cybersecurity official who was fired in the wake of the election for asserting that no widespread voter fraud occurred, to testify.Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is declining to participate in the hearing, citing his fear that such an event will undermine the results of a free and fair U.S. election. "We have a process in this country, under the Constitution and our judicial system, which should be followed. The idea of trying to change that process or interrupt it is, in my opinion, a grave mistake," Romney told CNN last week.Despite continued litigations efforts from Trump's legal team, the Electoral College voted on Monday to affirm Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged on the chamber floor the win for the Biden/Harris ticket -- though some Republicans have objected to McConnell's actions.When asked Monday whether Biden is the president-elect, Johnson said it is "certainly walking walking down that path, isn't it?" Adding thatThough, on Tuesday, Johnson said, "I haven't seen anything that would convince me that the results -- the overall national result -- would be overturned."On January 6, Congress will meet to formally count the Electoral College voteLast week, Senator Johnson said that today's hearing will help him decide if he should join the objection. Rand Paul, another member of Johnson's committee, has also hinted that he could join with the objecting congress members.