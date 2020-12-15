© Allan Macleod



What is believed to be evidence of a lightning strike has been found on a remote Highlands mountain.Channels have been found gouged into the groundAllan Macleod, head stalker at Corrour Estate, said at first glance it looked like the damage was caused by a large mechanical digger.But he said this was impossible given the location.The nearest place people can reach the mountain is more than a mile away at Corrour Station, one of the UK's most remote and highest railway stations. There is track, but not a public road to the station.Leum Uilleim, which overlooks sprawling Rannoch Moor, is a Corbett, which are Scottish mountains of between 762m (2,500ft) and 914m (3,000ft).Mr Macleod said he believed the only plausible explanation for the damage was a lightning strike.He said there appeared to be a point of impact near the mountain's summit. The channels began less than a metre away and may have followed small water courses on the hillside.Mr Macleod said: "The boulders were two or three feet square in size and the channels in the ground were up to 40ft long."Also, any diggers working on Corrour I would have known about, especially in such a remote location."