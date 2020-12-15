© Sputnik / Yevgenia Novozhenina

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has named eight men he believes are responsible for poisoning him last August. They are employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) who appear to have chemical or medical backgrounds."I know who wanted to kill me. I know where they live. I know where they work," Navalny wrote on Monday. "I know their real names. I know their fake names. I have photos of them."The investigative team also claims that Navalny was followed on a trip to Kaliningrad in July, when his wife Yulia fell ill - which the activist now suspects was due to Novichok, regarded as the most lethal nerve agent in the world.As well as naming the specific individuals he believes were involved, Navalny also writes in detail about some of the trips he believes he was trailed on. For example, travel records published on Monday claim that, in March 2017, he was followed to four different cities in four days by two FSB officers - Alexey Krivoshchekov and Alexey Aleksandrov.In conclusion, Navalny wrote that it is "an irrefutable fact" that his alleged poisoning was "a government operation.""Look in the dictionary and read the definition of 'state terrorism.' This is it. Illegal murder of citizens without trial or investigation," he wrote."This assassination attempt has been solved. And now you understand for sure that it will not be officially disclosed. Otherwise, half of the FSB leadership will have to be jailed. And Putin, who gave them the order."On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. The plane was forced to emergency land in Omsk, another Russian city, where he was taken to the hospital and placed in a coma. After requests from his family and associates, he was flown to Berlin's Charité Clinic for treatment. Shortly after arriving in Germany, doctors announced that the opposition figure had been poisoned with Novichok. Russian doctors continue to deny that any poisoning took place. On September 23, Navalny was discharged.